Octordle Today: Daily #571 Hints And Answers For 18th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #571 here, released on 18th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #571 Words Hints (18th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a Z in word 1 only.

Hint 3: There is a V in words 3 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a D in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 3 and 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 5 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: M

Word 3: V

Word 4: S

Word 5: A

Word 6: A

Word 7: A

Word 8: U

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a German, especially a soldier in the First World War (often used as a nickname ).

). Word 2: a tree or shrub with lobed leaves, winged fruits, and colourful autumn foliage, grown as an ornamental or for its timber or syrupy sap.

with lobed leaves, fruits, and colourful autumn foliage, grown as an ornamental or for its timber or sap. Word 3: an edge or border.

Word 4: have a strong unpleasant smell.

smell. Word 5: give or apportion (something) to someone.

(something) to someone. Word 6: sound, especially when recorded, transmitted, or reproduced.

Word 7: in extended space over and not touching.

Word 8: undo or unfasten (something that is tied or tied up).

Octordle Today #571 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #571 for 18th August 2023:

Word 1: FRITZ

Word 2: MAPLE

Word 3: VERGE

Word 4: STANK

Word 5: ALLOT

Word 6: AUDIO

Word 7: ABOVE

Word 8: UNTIE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.