Octordle Today: Daily #570 Hints And Answers For 17th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #570 here, released on 17th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #570 Words Hints (17th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a W in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is an M in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is an L in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 3 and 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: G

Word 3: S

Word 4: D

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: G

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a member of any of certain religious orders of men, especially the four mendicant orders (Augustinians, Carmelites, Dominicans, and Franciscans).

orders (Augustinians, Carmelites, Dominicans, and Franciscans). Word 2: shine or lustre on a smooth surface.

Word 3: completely confident that one is right.

Word 4: (of a person) short and stout.

Word 5: an underground conduit for carrying off drainage water and waste matter.

for carrying off water and waste matter. Word 6: a set of rooms designated for one person’s or family’s use or for a particular purpose.

Word 7: a person who is invited to visit someone’s home or attend a particular social occasion.

Word 8: something regarded as worthless ; rubbish.

Octordle Today #570 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #570 for 17th August 2023:

Word 1: FRIAR

Word 2: GLOSS

Word 3: SURER

Word 4: DUMPY

Word 5: SEWER

Word 6: SUITE

Word 7: GUEST

Word 8: DROSS

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.