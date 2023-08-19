Octordle Today: Daily #572 Hints And Answers For 19th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #572 here, released on 19th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #572 Words Hints (19th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 3 only.

Hint 2: There is a W in word 1 only.

Hint 3: There is a G in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a M in words 1 and 5.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: H

Word 2: D

Word 3: S

Word 4: S

Word 5: R

Word 6: Q

Word 7: A

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: marked by a relatively high level of water vapour in the atmosphere.

in the atmosphere. Word 2: speak in a slow, lazy way with prolonged vowel sounds.

sounds. Word 3: move smoothly and quietly with gliding steps, in a stealthy or sensuous manner.

steps, in a or manner. Word 4: a cylindrical device on which film, magnetic tape, thread, or other flexible materials can be wound; a reel.

device on which film, magnetic tape, thread, or other flexible materials can be wound; a reel. Word 5: a kingdom.

Word 6: a fixed share of something that a person or group is entitled to receive or is bound to contribute.

Word 7: a simple, non-flowering, and typically aquatic plant of a large group that includes the seaweeds and many single-celled forms.

and many single-celled forms. Word 8: a growth of hair on the chin and lower cheeks of a man’s face.

Octordle Today #572 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #572 for 19th August 2023:

Word 1: HUMID

Word 2: DRAWL

Word 3: SLINK

Word 4: SPOOL

Word 5: REALM

Word 6: QUOTA

Word 7: ALGAE

Word 8: BEARD

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.