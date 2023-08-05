Octordle Today: Daily #558 Hints And Answers For 5th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #558 here, released on 5th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #558 Words Hints (5th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 4 and 7.

Hint 2: There is a G in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a B in words 5 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 3 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: W

Word 3: T

Word 4: P

Word 5: R

Word 6: P

Word 7: S

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a group or set of three related people or things.

Word 2: a person of a specified kind.

Word 3: each of a set of hard, bony enamel-coated structures in the jaws of most vertebrates , used for biting and chewing.

enamel-coated structures in the jaws of most , used for and chewing. Word 4: causing trouble; annoying.

Word 5: a course of treatment for drug or alcohol dependence, typically at a residential facility.

Word 6: feeling deep pleasure or satisfaction as a result of one’s own achievements, qualities, or possessions or those of someone with whom one is closely associated.

or those of someone with whom one is closely associated. Word 7: a thick, sweet liquid made by dissolving sugar in boiling water, often used for preserving fruit.

sugar in water, often used for fruit. Word 8: go or come up a (slope or staircase ); ascend.

Octordle Today #558 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #558 for 5th August 2023:

Word 1: TRIAD

Word 2: WIGHT

Word 3: TEETH

Word 4: PESKY

Word 5: REHAB

Word 6: PROUD

Word 7: SYRUP

Word 8: CLIMB

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 5th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: AGILE

Word 2: SHALL

Word 3: MAUVE

Word 4: DOGMA

Word 5: KNACK

Word 6: BROTH

Word 7: CRAVE

Word 8: CACAO

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.