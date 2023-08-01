Octordle Today: Daily #554 Hints And Answers For 1st August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #554 here, released on 1st August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #554 Words Hints (1st August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a W in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a D in words 7 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a C in words 3 and 7.

Hint 4: There is an F in words 1 and 8.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letters in words 2 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: M

Word 2: Q

Word 3: G

Word 4: G

Word 5: M

Word 6: S

Word 7: C

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a decorative image or design, especially a repeated one forming a pattern.

Word 2: put an end to (a rebellion or other disorder), typically by the use of force.

or other disorder), typically by the use of force. Word 3: a narrow and steep-sided ravine marking the course of a fast stream.

marking the course of a fast stream. Word 4: an imaginary or mythical being of human form but superhuman size.

or being of human form but size. Word 5: a large deer with palmate antlers and a growth of skin hanging from the neck, native to northern Eurasia and northern North America.

and a growth of skin hanging from the neck, native to northern Eurasia and northern North America. Word 6: move in a twisting or spiralling pattern.

or pattern. Word 7: an alcoholic drink made from fermented apple juice.

drink made from apple juice. Word 8: a preliminary version of a piece of writing.

Octordle Today #554 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #554 for 1st August 2023:

Word 1: MOTIF

Word 2: QUELL

Word 3: GULCH

Word 4: GIANT

Word 5: MOOSE

Word 6: SWIRL

Word 7: CIDER

Word 8: DRAFT

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 1st, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: SHARP

Word 2: TUBAL

Word 3: DOWNY

Word 4: SPICE

Word 5: PIPER

Word 6: VISIT

Word 7: ANNOY

Word 8: GLYMPH

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.