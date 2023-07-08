Octordle Today: Daily #530 Hints And Answers For 8th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #530 here, released on 8th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #530 Words Hints (8th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 1 and 5.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 7 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: C

Word 3: C

Word 4: S

Word 5: F

Word 6: S

Word 7: S

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: support and move (someone or something) from one place to another.

Word 2: a line or outline which gradually deviates from being straight for some or all of its length.

Word 3: a small group of trees or plants growing closely together.

Word 4: a sudden powerful forward or upward movement, especially by a crowd or by a natural force such as the tide.

Word 5: producing or consisting of foam; frothy.

Word 6: severe or bare in appearance or outline.

Word 7: have or maintain an upright position, supported by one’s feet.

Word 8: a long, thin, flat piece of wood or other hard material, used for floors or other building purposes.

Octordle Today #530 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #530 for 8th July 2023:

Word 1: CARRY

Word 2: CURVE

Word 3: CLUMP

Word 4: SURGE

Word 5: FOAMY

Word 6: STARK

Word 7: STOOD

Word 8: BOARD

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 8th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: MULCH

Word 2: WHINE

Word 3: LUCKY

Word 4: STRAY

Word 5: KNEEL

Word 6: BELLE

Word 7: LYING

Word 8: CREEK

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.