Octordle Today: Daily #529 Hints And Answers For 7th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #529 here, released on 7th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #529 Words Hints (7th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in words 2 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a B in words 5 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 7 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: A

Word 3: H

Word 4: T

Word 5: L

Word 6: S

Word 7: R

Word 8: N

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a medicinal substance taken to give a feeling of vigour or well-being.

substance taken to give a feeling of or well-being. Word 2: stop sleeping; wake from sleep.

Word 3: hyperactive or unusually energetic.

or energetic. Word 4: a formal examination of evidence by a judge, typically before a jury , in order to decide guilt in a case of criminal or civil proceedings.

, in order to decide in a case of criminal or civil proceedings. Word 5: (in some Christian beliefs) the supposed abode of the souls of unbaptized infants, and of the just who died before Christ’s coming.

of the souls of infants, and of the just who died before Christ’s coming. Word 6: avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility).

Word 7: reinforcing steel used as rods in concrete.

steel used as rods in concrete. Word 8: relating to a navy or navies .

Octordle Today #529 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #529 for 7th July 2023:

Word 1: TONIC

Word 2: AWOKE

Word 3: HYPER

Word 4: TRIAL

Word 5: LIMBO

Word 6: SHIRK

Word 7: REBAR

Word 8: NAVAL

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 7th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: MULCH

Word 2: WHINE

Word 3: LUCKY

Word 4: STRAY

Word 5: KNEEL

Word 6: BELLE

Word 7: LYING

Word 8: CREEK

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.