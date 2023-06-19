Octordle Today: Daily #511 Hints And Answers For 19th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #511 here, released on 19th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #511 Words Hints (19th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 2 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a P in word 3 only.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: Q

Word 3: S

Word 4: L

Word 5: W

Word 6: A

Word 7: C

Word 8: L

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: make (someone) a little angry; irritate.

Word 2: any of a number of subatomic particles carrying a fractional electric charge, postulated as building blocks of the hadrons .

particles carrying a fractional electric charge, as building blocks of the . Word 3: sit, lean, or fall heavily and limply.

Word 4: either of two small wingless parasitic insects that live on the skin of mammals and birds.

insects that live on the skin of and birds. Word 5: extreme anger.

Word 6: (of a problem, opportunity, or situation) emerge; become apparent.

Word 7: a line on the surface of something along which it has split without breaking apart.

Word 8: reasoning conducted or assessed according to strict principles of validity.

Octordle Today #511 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #511 for 19th June 2023:

Word 1: ANNOY

Word 2: QUARK

Word 3: SLUMP

Word 4: LOUSE

Word 5: WRATH

Word 6: AROSE

Word 7: CRACK

Word 8: LOGIC

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 19th, 2023 are as follows: BIBLE

BLUNT

FORTY

ESTER

BLIMP

SHORN

POISE

GLADE Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.