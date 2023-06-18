Octordle Today: Daily #510 Hints And Answers For 18th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #510 here, released on 18th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #510 Words Hints (18th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a B in words 2, 3 and 5.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a H in words 4, 5 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: A

Word 3: S

Word 4: H

Word 5: B

Word 6: S

Word 7: E

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: constructed in a rudimentary or makeshift way.

Word 2: a deep or seemingly bottomless chasm.

chasm. Word 3: not affected by alcohol; not drunk.

Word 4: used as a greeting or to begin a phone conversation.

Word 5: a strip of land covered with sand, shingle , or small stones at the edge of a body of water, especially by the sea between high- and low-water marks.

, or small stones at the edge of a body of water, especially by the sea between high- and marks. Word 6: archaic second person singular of shall .

of . Word 7: a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society.

Word 8: a messenger or representative, especially one on a diplomatic mission.

Octordle Today #510 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #510 for 18th June 2023:

Word 1: CRUDE

Word 2: ABYSS

Word 3: SOBER

Word 4: HELLO

Word 5: BEACH

Word 6: SHALT

Word 7: ELITE

Word 8: ENVOY

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 18th, 2023 are as follows: EXIST

WHINY

TAUNT

THIGH

SALON

GIVER

CRIER

HARRY Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.