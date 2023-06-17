OCTORDLE
Octordle Today: Daily #509 Hints And Answers For 17th June, 2023
(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #509 here, released on 17th June 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Hint 1: There is a P in words 4 and 8.
Hint 2: There is a V in word 5 only.
Hint 3: There is an S in word 6 only.
Hint 4: There is a G in words 3 and 7.
Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any word.
Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
- Word 1: Y
- Word 2: M
- Word 3: G
- Word 4: I
- Word 5: N
- Word 6: C
- Word 7: F
- Word 8: W
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
- Word 1: a medium-sized sailing boat equipped for cruising or racing.
- Word 2: concerned with the principles of right and wrong behaviour.
- Word 3: a fleshy, typically large fruit with a hard skin, some varieties of which are edible.
- Word 4: drive, force, or urge (someone) to do something.
- Word 5: a whitish fibre or bundle of fibres in the body that transmits impulses of sensation to the brain or spinal cord, and impulses from these to the muscles and organs.
- Word 6: the front surface of a person’s or animal’s body between the neck and the stomach.
- Word 7: any of a group of spore-producing organisms feeding on organic matter, including moulds, yeast, mushrooms, and toadstools.
- Word 8: a puppy.
Octordle Today #509 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #507 for 17th June 2023:
- Word 1: YACHT
- Word 2: MORAL
- Word 3: GOURD
- Word 4: IMPEL
- Word 5: NERVE
- Word 6: CHEST
- Word 7: FUNGI
- Word 8: WHELP
Octordle Today Sequence Answers
More In: OCTORDLE