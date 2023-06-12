Octordle Today: Daily #504 Hints And Answers For 12th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #504 here, released on 12th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #504 Words Hints (12th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in words 1 and 3.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 3, 4 and 5.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 4, 7 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 8 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: S

Word 3: V

Word 4: H

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: D

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: make petty or unnecessary objections .

or unnecessary . Word 2: measuring a small distance from end to end.

Word 3: an alcoholic spirit of Russian origin made by distillation of rye , wheat, or potatoes.

spirit of Russian origin made by of , wheat, or potatoes. Word 4: large, strong, and sexually attractive (typically used of a man).

Word 5: have a strong unpleasant smell.

smell. Word 6: a violent disturbance of the atmosphere with strong winds and usually rain, thunder, lightning, or snow.

of the atmosphere with strong winds and usually rain, thunder, lightning, or snow. Word 7: publicly denounce.

Word 8: a small roundish juicy fruit without a stone.

Octordle Today #504 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #504 for 12th June 2023:

Word 1: CAVIL

Word 2: SHORT

Word 3: VODKA

Word 4: HUNKY

Word 5: STUNK

Word 6: STORM

Word 7: DECRY

Word 8: BERRY

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

