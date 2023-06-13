Octordle Today: Daily #505 Hints And Answers For 13th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #505 here, released on 13th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #505 Words Hints (13th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a G in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 7 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is an F in words 2 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 3.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 7 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: M

Word 2: S

Word 3: H

Word 4: A

Word 5: D

Word 6: M

Word 7: S

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a combined device for modulation and demodulation, for example, between the digital data of a computer and the analogue signal of a phone line.

and demodulation, for example, between the digital data of a computer and the signal of a phone line. Word 2: a slight projection finishing off a stroke of a letter in certain typefaces .

. Word 3: unpleasantly rough or jarring to the senses .

. Word 4: a strong feeling of annoyance, displeasure, or hostility .

. Word 5: a book in which one keeps a daily record of events and experiences.

Word 6: the quality of being particularly good or worthy, especially so as to deserve praise or reward.

Word 7: a light rowing boat or sculling boat, typically for one person.

boat or boat, typically for one person. Word 8: a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or possessions that are widely admired .

Octordle Today #505 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #505 for 13th June 2023:

Word 1: MODEM

Word 2: SERIF

Word 3: HARSH

Word 4: ANGER

Word 5: DIARY

Word 6: MERIT

Word 7: SKIFF

Word 8: PRIDE

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 13th, 2023 are as follows: HABIT

DROIT

STRAW

ODDER

CABBY

DICEY

FOCUS

SLUMP Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.