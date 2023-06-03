Octordle Today: Daily #495 Hints And Answers For 3rd June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #495 here, released on 3rd June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #495 Words Hints (3rd June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 8 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in words 1 and 2.

Hint 3: There is an S in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a T in words 4 and 5.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 8 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: V

Word 2: L

Word 3: R

Word 4: P

Word 5: I

Word 6: J

Word 7: C

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (in the Church of England) an incumbent of a parish where tithes formerly passed to a chapter or religious house or layperson .

of a parish where formerly passed to a chapter or religious house or . Word 2: a partner in a sexual or romantic relationship outside marriage.

Word 3: an exhibition or contest in which cowboys show their skill at riding broncos, roping calves , wrestling steers , etc.

, wrestling , etc. Word 4: put forward as fact or as a basis for argument.

Word 5: place (a corpse ) in a grave or tomb , typically with funeral rites .

) in a grave or , typically with funeral . Word 6: the liquid obtained from or present in fruit or vegetables.

Word 7: a beet of a variety with broad edible white leaf stalks and green blades.

of a variety with broad white leaf and green blades. Word 8: a metal made by combining two or more metallic elements, especially to give greater strength or resistance to corrosion .

Octordle Today #495 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #495 for 3rd June 2023:

Word 1: VICAR

Word 2: LOVER

Word 3: RODEO

Word 4: POSIT

Word 5: INTER

Word 6: JUICE

Word 7: CHARD

Word 8: ALLOY

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 3rd, 2023 are as follows: ADEPT

THROW

BASIN

FIERY

GLOAT

BUSHY

CAULK

CROUP Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.