Octordle Today: Daily #496 Hints And Answers For 4th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #495 here, released on 4th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #496 Words Hints (4th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 6 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a W in words 2 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a C in words 3, 4 and 5.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 5 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: E

Word 2: H

Word 3: S

Word 4: C

Word 5: A

Word 6: S

Word 7: S

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a wooden frame for holding an artist’s work while it is being painted or drawn.

Word 2: an informal friendly greeting, particularly associated with the western US states.

Word 3: barely sufficient or adequate.

Word 4: a separate seat for one person, typically with a back and four legs.

Word 5: a space or room inside or partly inside the roof of a building.

Word 6: suspend or arrange (something), especially with a strap or straps, so that it hangs loosely in a particular position.

in a particular position. Word 7: move or cause to move back and forth or from side to side while suspended or on an axis.

Word 8: join together; combine harmoniously .

Octordle Today #496 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #496 for 4th June 2023:

Word 1: EASEL

Word 2: HOWDY

Word 3: SCANT

Word 4: CHAIR

Word 5: ATTIC

Word 6: SLUNG

Word 7: SWING

Word 8: MARRY

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 4th, 2023 are as follows: STUFF

HANDY

FEAST

STACK

TERRA

AMEND

AGENT

ANODE Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.