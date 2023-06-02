Octordle Today: Daily #494 Hints And Answers For 2nd June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #494 here, released on 2nd June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #494 Words Hints (2nd June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a P in words 3 and 7.

Hint 2: There is an M in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a C in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is a T in words 1 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: D

Word 3: S

Word 4: D

Word 5: S

Word 6: T

Word 7: P

Word 8: H

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: fried quickly in a little hot fat.

Word 2: preserved by removal or evaporation of moisture.

of moisture. Word 3: investigate or look around furtively in an attempt to find out something, especially information about someone’s private affairs.

in an attempt to find out something, especially information about someone’s private affairs. Word 4: cause the water or other liquid in (something) to run out, leaving it empty or dry.

Word 5: the number of points, goals, runs, etc., that each player or team has in a game or contest.

Word 6: playing cards, traditionally a pack of 78 with five suits, used for fortune-telling and (especially in Europe) in certain games. The suits are typically swords, cups, coins (or pentacles ), batons (or wands), and a permanent suit of trumps .

), (or wands), and a permanent suit of . Word 7: (of a bird) tidy and clean its feathers with its beak .

with its . Word 8: the organic component of soil, formed by the decomposition of leaves and other plant material by soil microorganisms .

Octordle Today #494 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #494 for 2nd June 2023:

Word 1: SAUTE

Word 2: DRIED

Word 3: SNOOP

Word 4: DRAIN

Word 5: SCORE

Word 6: TAROT

Word 7: PREEN

Word 8: HUMUS

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 2nd, 2023 are as follows: DECAY

SILKY

MONTH

MOODY

ENNUI

SCALD

CRUSH

KINKY Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.