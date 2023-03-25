Octordle Today: Daily #425 Hints And Answers For 25th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #425 Words Hints (25th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #425.

Hint 1: There is a P in words 4 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a T in word 8 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 5 and 7.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: B

Word 3: B

Word 4: A

Word 5: G

Word 6: S

Word 7: O

Word 8: F

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the hard protective outer case of a mollusc or crustacean .

or . Word 2: the extreme edge of land before a steep slope or a body or water.

slope or a body or water. Word 3: show shyness , embarrassment , or shame by becoming red in the face.

, , or shame by becoming red in the face. Word 4: a small bug which feeds by sucking sap from plants; a blackfly or greenfly . Aphids reproduce rapidly, sometimes producing live young without mating , and large numbers can cause extensive damage to plants.

or . Aphids reproduce rapidly, sometimes producing live young without , and large numbers can cause extensive damage to plants. Word 5: a narrow valley between hills or mountains, typically with steep rocky walls and a stream running through it.

rocky walls and a stream running through it. Word 6: an aromatic or pungent vegetable substance used to flavour food

vegetable substance used to flavour food Word 7: very fat or overweight.

Word 8: openly disregard (a rule, law, or convention).

Octordle Today #425 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #425 for 25th March 2023:

Word 1: SHELL

Word 2: BRINK

Word 3: BLUSH

Word 4: APHID

Word 5: GORGE

Word 6: SPICE

Word 7: OBESE

Word 8: FLOUT

Octordle Today Sequence Answers Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on March 25th, 2023 are as follows: DRAMA

SHEAR

REVEL

GRAFT

PASTE

ROVER

SCOPE

RENEW

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE