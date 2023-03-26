Octordle Today: Daily #426 Hints And Answers For 26th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #426 Words Hints (26th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #426.

Hint 1: There is a G in words 4, 7 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a P in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is a T in words 3, 5 and 7.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 8 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: C

Word 3: F

Word 4: F

Word 5: T

Word 6: S

Word 7: M

Word 8: G

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: to one side; out of the way.

Word 2: the power or quality of delighting , attracting , or fascinating others.

, , or fascinating others. Word 3: a wind instrument made from a tube with holes that are stopped by the fingers or keys, held vertically or horizontally so that the player’s breath strikes a narrow edge.

so that the player’s breath strikes a narrow edge. Word 4: pretend to be affected by (a feeling, state, or injury).

Word 5: a figurative or metaphorical use of a word or expression.

or use of a word or expression. Word 6: a mollusc with a single spiral shell into which the whole body can be withdrawn .

with a single spiral shell into which the whole body can be . Word 7: used tentatively to ask permission or to express a polite request.

to ask permission or to express a request. Word 8: of the colour between blue and yellow in the spectrum; coloured like grass or emeralds .

Octordle Today #426 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #426 for 26th March 2023:

Word 1: ASIDE

Word 2: CHARM

Word 3: FLUTE

Word 4: FEIGN

Word 5: TROPE

Word 6: SNAIL

Word 7: MIGHT

Word 8: GREEN

Octordle Today Sequence Answers Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on March 26th, 2023 are as follows: PRAWN

BLAND

QUOTA

KNAVE

RUPEE

JEWEL

YOUTH

PSALM

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

