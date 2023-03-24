Octordle Today: Daily #424 Hints And Answers For 24th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #424 Words Hints (24th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #424.

Hint 1: There is an M in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 5 and 7.

Hint 3: There is an S in words 5 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 3, 5 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: H

Word 2: F

Word 3: R

Word 4: U

Word 5: R

Word 6: P

Word 7: L

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the quality of being amusing or comic, especially as expressed in literature or speech.

or comic, especially as expressed in literature or speech. Word 2: a member of any of certain religious orders of men, especially the four mendicant orders (Augustinians, Carmelites, Dominicans, and Franciscans).

orders (Augustinians, Carmelites, Dominicans, and Franciscans). Word 3: (of a person’s face) having a healthy red colour.

Word 4: the mammary gland of female cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and related animals, having two or more teats and hanging between the hind legs of the animal.

gland of female cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and related animals, having two or more and hanging between the legs of the animal. Word 5: full of the possibility of danger, failure, or loss.

Word 6: a piece of cloth or other material used to mend or strengthen a torn or weak point.

or strengthen a or weak point. Word 7: (of a person) ungracefully thin and tall.

Word 8: a distinct period or stage in a series of events or a process of change or development.

Octordle Today #424 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #424 for 24th March 2023:

Word 1: HUMOR

Word 2: FRIAR

Word 3: RUDDY

Word 4: UDDER

Word 5: RISKY

Word 6: PATCH

Word 7: LANKY

Word 8: PHASE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

