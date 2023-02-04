Octordle Today: Daily #376 Hints And Answers For 4th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #376 Words Hints (February 4th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #376.

Hint 1: There is a C in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a D in words 2 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a B in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 1, 4 and 5.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 6.

Hint 6: There are double letters in words 7 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: W

Word 2: A

Word 3: F

Word 4: L

Word 5: F

Word 6: W

Word 7: S

Word 8: F

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: having warts.

having warts. Word 2: a place of residence, a house or home.

a place of residence, a house or home. Word 3: out and away from a starting point.

out and away from a starting point. Word 4: giving or showing firm and constant support or allegiance to a person or institution.

giving or showing firm and constant support or to a person or institution. Word 5: elaborate on structure or decoration.

on structure or decoration. Word 6: a woman who has lost her spouse by death and has not married again.

a woman who has lost her spouse by death and has not married again. Word 7: rain containing some ice, as when snow melts as it falls.

rain containing some ice, as when snow as it falls. Word 8: a strip of gathered or pleated material sewn on to a garment or larger piece of material as a decorative edging or ornament.

Octordle Today #376 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #376 for February 4th, 2023:

Word 1: WARTY

Word 2: ABODE

Word 3: FORTH

Word 4: LOYAL

Word 5: FANCY

Word 6: WIDOW

Word 7: SLEET

Word 8: FRILL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE