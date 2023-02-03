Octordle Today: Daily #375 Hints And Answers For 3rd February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #375 Words Hints (February 3rd, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #375.

Hint 1: There is a G in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a P in words 1, 5 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a Z in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There are double letters in words 2, 3 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: P

Word 2: T

Word 3: S

Word 4: C

Word 5: S

Word 6: T

Word 7: P

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a blunt-ended surgical instrument used for exploring a wound or part of the body.

a blunt-ended surgical instrument used for exploring a wound or part of the body. Word 2: a rough-surfaced woolen cloth, typically of mixed flecked colors, originally produced in Scotland.

a rough-surfaced cloth, typically of mixed colors, originally produced in Scotland. Word 3: having the pleasant taste characteristic of sugar or honey; not salt, sour , or bitter .

having the pleasant taste characteristic of sugar or honey; not salt, , or . Word 4: mad, especially as manifested in wild or aggressive behavior.

mad, especially as in wild or aggressive behavior. Word 5: be in a state of sleep

be in a state of sleep Word 6: (of a substance or object) strong enough to withstand adverse conditions or rough handling.

(of a substance or object) strong enough to adverse conditions or rough handling. Word 7: a piebald horse.

a piebald horse. Word 8: a yellow alloy of copper and zinc.

Octordle Today #375 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #375 for February 3rd, 2023:

Word 1: PROBE

Word 2: TWEED

Word 3: SWEET

Word 4: CRAZY

Word 5: SLEPT

Word 6: TOUGH

Word 7: PINTO

Word 8: BRASS

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

