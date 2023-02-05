Octordle Today: Daily #377 Hints And Answers For 5th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #377 Words Hints (February 5th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today's answers.

Hint 1: There is a C in words 1, 7 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is an M in words 3 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 4 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: S

Word 3: R

Word 4: N

Word 5: W

Word 6: A

Word 7: S

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a pale pinkish-violet color.

Word 2: a county, especially in England.

Word 3: provide a new supply of weapons.

Word 4: relating to a navy or navy.

Word 5: (expressing the conditional mood) indicating the consequence of an imagined event or situation.

Word 6: cause (someone) to find something funny.

Word 7: a continuous area or expanse which is free, available, or unoccupied.

Word 8: freedom from disturbance; tranquillity.

Octordle Today #377 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #377 for February 5th, 2023:

Word 1: LILAC

Word 2: SHIRE

Word 3: REARM

Word 4: NAVAL

Word 5: WOULD

Word 6: AMUSE

Word 7: SPACE

Word 8: PEACE

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

