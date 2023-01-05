Octordle Today: Daily #346 Hints And Answers For 5th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #346 Words Hints (January 5th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #346.

Hint 1: Only word 3 has a Y.

Hint 2: Words 1 and 6 contain a K.

Hint 3: Only word 4 has a P.

Hint 4: Words 5 and 8 contain a W.

Hint 5: Only word 2 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Only word 1 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: C

Word 2: M

Word 3: N

Word 4: S

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: S

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: below the eyes on either side of the face.

below the eyes on either side of the face. Word 2: mimic (someone or their actions or words), especially to amuse or ridicule.

mimic (someone or their actions or words), especially to amuse or ridicule. Word 3: being overly curious about other people’s affairs.

being overly curious about other people’s affairs. Word 4: to drink or eat something loudly.

to drink or eat something loudly. Word 5: remove dirt or litter from (an area).

remove dirt or litter from (an area). Word 6: wares or merchandise available for sale or distribution in a shop or warehouse.

wares or merchandise available for sale or distribution in a shop or warehouse. Word 7: a device that emits a loud, prolonged signal or warning.

device that emits a loud, prolonged signal or warning. Word 8 : a Hindu male religious leader.

Octordle Today #346 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #346 for January 5th, 2023:

Word 1: CHEEK

Word 2: MIMIC

Word 3: NOSEY

Word 4: SLURP

Word 5: SWEPT

Word 6: STOCK

Word 7: SIREN

Word 8: SWAMI

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

