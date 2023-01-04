Octordle Today: Daily #345 Hints And Answers For 4th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #345 Words Hints (January 4th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #345.

Hint 1: Only word 8 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 6 has a K.

Hint 3: Only word 2 has a D.

Hint 4: Only word 1 has an M.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in today’s words.

Hint 6: No words contain double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: T

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: S

Word 5: J

Word 6: C

Word 7: A

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for each word:

Word 1: a mechanism for automatically activating a device at a specific time.

mechanism for automatically activating a device at a specific time. Word 2: indirectly derogatory or mocking.

indirectly derogatory or mocking. Word 3: (of the sun or another source of light) emit bright light.

(of the sun or another source of light) emit bright light. Word 4: stain or discolor with something difficult to remove.

stain or discolor with something difficult to remove. Word 5: an army or political group that has taken power through force.

an army or political group that has taken power through force. Word 6: a waterproof filler and sealant used in construction.

a waterproof filler and sealant used in construction. Word 7: burning; on fire.

burning; on fire. Word 8: unfriendly and bad-tempered.

Octordle Today #345 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #345 for January 4th, 2023:

Word 1: TIMER

Word 2: SNIDE

Word 3: SHONE

Word 4: STAIN

Word 5: JUNTA

Word 6: CAULK

Word 7: AFIRE

Word 8: SURLY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

