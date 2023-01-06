Octordle Today: Daily #347 Hints And Answers For 6th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #347 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #347 for January 6th, 2023:

Hint 1: Only word 6 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 4 has a K.

Hint 3: Words 1 and 8 contain a G.

Hint 4: Only word 6 has a P.

Hint 5: Only word 3 repeats a letter.

Hint 6: No words today contain double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: A

Word 2: C

Word 3: C

Word 4: S

Word 5: F

Word 6: W

Word 7: U

Word 8: B

Hint 8: All of the words have the following description or clue:

Word 1 : in the same direction as, or beside.

in the same direction as, or beside. Word 2 : a ny of several conifers that typically yield fragrant, durable timber.

ny of several conifers that typically yield fragrant, durable timber. Word 3: (often preceding a date) approximately.

(often preceding a date) approximately. Word 4: avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility).

avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility). Word 5: an unattractive or unsatisfactory feature, especially in a piece of work or in a person’s character.

an unattractive or unsatisfactory feature, especially in a piece of work or in a person’s character. Word 6: (of hair, threads, smoke, etc.) fine; feathery.

(of hair, threads, smoke, etc.) fine; feathery. Word 7 : extendi ng or directly below.

ng or directly below. Wor d 8: (especially of a man) bring (a child) into existence through reproductio n.

Octordle Today #347 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #347 for January 6th, 2023:

Word 1: ALONG

Word 2: CEDAR

Word 3: CIRCA

Word 4: SHIRK

Word 5: FAULT

Word 6: WISPY

Word 7: UNDER

Word 8: BEGAT

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE