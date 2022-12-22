Octordle Today: Daily #332 Hints And Answers For 22th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #332 Words Hints (December 22, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #332.

Hint 1: Words 5 and 8 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Words 1, 2 and 4 contain a K.

Hint 3: Only word 7 has a V.

Hint 4: Words 2 and 6 contain a P.

Hint 5: Words 3 and 7 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Words 4 and 5 contain a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: B

Word 2: P

Word 3: L

Word 4: S

Word 5: W

Word 6: S

Word 7: R

Word 8: Y

Hint 8: Here is a brief explanation of all the words:

Word 1: (referring to an area of land without vegetation).

(referring to an area of land without vegetation). Word 2: A metal rod with a handle used for stirring an open fire.

A metal rod with a handle used for stirring an open fire. Word 3: a narrow horizontal surface that projects from a wall, cliff, or other surface.

a narrow horizontal surface that projects from a wall, cliff, or other surface. Word 4: shaken in the past.

in the past. Word 5: woolen.

woolen. Word 6: the lower part of a tree that remains after the trunk has fallen or been cut down.

the lower part of a tree that remains after the trunk has fallen or been cut down. Word 7: enjoy oneself in a lively and noisy way, especially drinking and dancing.

enjoy oneself in a lively and noisy way, especially drinking and dancing. Word 8: the period between childhood and adulthood.

Octordle Today #332 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #332 for December 22th, 2022:

Word 1: BLEAK

Word 2: POKER

Word 3: LEDGE

Word 4: SHOOK

Word 5: WOOLY

Word 6: STUMP

Word 7: REVEL

Word 8: YOUTH

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

