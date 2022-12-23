Octordle Today: Daily #333 Hints And Answers For 23th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #333 Words Hints (December 23, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #333.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 3 only.

Hint 2: There is a J in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a W in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is a D in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 3 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: O

Word 2: E

Word 3: H

Word 4: C

Word 5: Z

Word 6: S

Word 7: L

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (of money) yet to be paid.

(of money) yet to be paid. Word 2: force or throw (something) out in a violent or sudden way.

force or throw (something) out in a violent or sudden way. Word 3: having many hills.

having many hills. Word 4: used to indicate possibility.

used to indicate possibility. Word 5: an African wild horse with black-and-white stripes and an erect mane .

an African wild horse with black-and-white stripes and an . Word 6: take (another person’s property) without permission or legal right and without intending to return it.

take (another person’s property) without permission or legal right and without to return it. Word 7: a published false statement that is damaging to a person’s reputation; a written defamation.

a published false statement that is to a person’s reputation; a written defamation. Word 8: a large, long-necked ungulate mammal of arid country, with long slender legs, broad cushioned feet, and either one or two humps on the back.

Octordle Today #333 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #333 for December 23th, 2022:

Word 1: OWING

Word 2: EJECT

Word 3: HILLY

Word 4: COULD

Word 5: ZEBRA

Word 6: STEAL

Word 7: LIBEL

Word 8: CAMEL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

