Octordle Today: Daily #322 Hints And Answers For 12th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #322 here, released on December 12, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change colour. Colours indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #322 Words Hints (December 12, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #322.

Hint 1: Only word 6 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 1 has a K.

Hint 3: Only word 7 has a B.

Hint 4: Words 4 and 8 contain a C.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in today’s words.

Hint 6: Only word 2 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: T

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: P

Word 5: W

Word 6: R

Word 7: H

Word 8: F

Hint 8: The following is a little description or clue for all the words:

Word 1: someone who takes something.

someone who takes something. Word 2: contemptuous or mocking remarks, smiles, or tones.

contemptuous or mocking remarks, smiles, or tones. Word 3: a surface with one end or side higher than the other; a surface that rises or falls.

a surface with one end or side higher than the other; a surface that rises or falls. Word 4: a payment expected, required, or given.

expected, required, or given. Word 5: write (letters, words, or other symbols) on a surface, typically paper, with a pen, pencil, or similar tool.

write (letters, words, or other symbols) on a surface, typically paper, with a pen, pencil, or similar tool. Word 6: (of a metal object) rusted.

(of a metal object) rusted. Word 7: a settled or regular tendency or practice, especially one that i s ha rd to give up.

a settled or regular tendency or practice, especially one that i rd to give up. Word 8: relating to the centre or mos t importa nt part.

Octordle Today #322 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #322 for December 12th, 2022:

Word 1: TAKER

Word 2: SNEER

Word 3: SLOPE

Word 4: PRICE

Word 5: WROTE

Word 6: RUSTY

Word 7: HABIT

Word 8: FOCAL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE TODAY