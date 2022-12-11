Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #321 Hints And Answers For 11th December, 2022
Octordle Today: Daily #320 Hints And Answers For 10th December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #319 Hints And Answers For 9th December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #318 Hints And Answers For 8th December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #317 Hints And Answers For 7th December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #316 Hints And Answers For 6th December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #315 Hints And Answers For 5th December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #314 Hints And Answers For 4th December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #313 Hints And Answers For 3rd December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #312 Hints And Answers For 2nd December, 2022

Octordle Today: Daily #311 Hints And Answers For 1st December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #321 here, released on December 11, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change colour.

Colours indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle Today – How to Play

Octordle Today #321 Words Hints (December 11, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #321.

Hint 1: There is a in words 1, 3 and 8.
Hint 2: There is an in word 4 only.
Hint 3: There is a in words 3, 5 and 6.
Hint 4: There is a B in word 2 and 7.
Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 8 only.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: R
  • Word 2: R
  • Word 3: S
  • Word 4: C
  • Word 5: P
  • Word 6: A
  • Word 7: B
  • Word 8: O

Hint 8: Here is a brief description of each word:

  • Word 1: in a suitable state for an action or situation; fully prepared.
  • Word 2: having or proceeding from extreme or fanatical support of or belief in something.
  • Word 3: containing or covered with soap.
  • Word 4: a leader or ruler of a people or clan.
  • Word 5: relating to, used for, or prescribing the punishment of offenders under the legal system.
  • Word 6: legally take (another’s a child) and bring it up as one’s own.
  • Word 7: unable to see because of injury, disease, or a congenital condition.
  • Word 8: in a way that is different from what is usual or expected; strangely.

Octordle Today #321 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #321 for December 11th, 2022:

  • Word 1: READY
  • Word 2: RABID
  • Word 3: SOAPY
  • Word 4: CHIEF
  • Word 5: PENAL
  • Word 6: ADOPT
  • Word 7: BLIND
  • Word 8: ODDLY
Daily Octordle 320 Answer - December 10th 2022

Octordle Today #321 Answer – December 11th 2022

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

