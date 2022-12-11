Octordle Today: Daily #321 Hints And Answers For 11th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #321 here, released on December 11, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change colour. Colours indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #321 Words Hints (December 11, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #321.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1, 3 and 8.

Hint 2: There is an F in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is a P in words 3, 5 and 6.

Hint 4: There is a B in word 2 and 7.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 8 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: R

Word 2: R

Word 3: S

Word 4: C

Word 5: P

Word 6: A

Word 7: B

Word 8: O

Hint 8: Here is a brief description of each word:

Word 1: in a suitable state for an action or situation; fully prepared.

Word 2: having or proceeding from extreme or fanatical support of or belief in something.

Word 3: containing or covered with soap.

Word 4: a leader or ruler of a people or clan .

. Word 5: relating to, used for, or prescribing the punishment of offenders under the legal system.

the punishment of under the legal system. Word 6: legally take (another’s a child) and bring it up as one’s own.

Word 7: unable to see because of injury, disease, or a congenital condition.

condition. Word 8: in a way that is different from what is usual or expected; strangely .

Octordle Today #321 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #321 for December 11th, 2022:

Word 1: READY

Word 2: RABID

Word 3: SOAPY

Word 4: CHIEF

Word 5: PENAL

Word 6: ADOPT

Word 7: BLIND

Word 8: ODDLY