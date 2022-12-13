Octordle Today: Daily #323 Hints And Answers For 13th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #323 here, released on December 13, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #323 Words Hints (December 13, 2022) Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #323.

Hint 1: Only word 5 has a V.

Hint 2: Only word 8 has a K.

Hint 3: Only word 2 has a B.

Hint 4: In words 1 and 3, there is a P.

Hint 5: The letters in words 4, 5 and 8 repeat.

Hint 6: No words today have double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: T

Word 2: R

Word 3: S

Word 4: C

Word 5: S

Word 6: U

Word 7: L

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: (in the bridge, whist, and similar games) the suit chosen to rank above the others can win a trick when a card of a different suit is led.

Word 2: reinforcing

Word 3: reduce or destroy the value or quality of.

Word 4: a measure of gold purity.

Word 5: perform duties or services for (another person or an organization).

Word 6: take, hold, or deploy (something) to accomplish or achieve something; employ.

Word 7: a large long-handled spoon with a cup-shaped bowl used for serving soup or sauce.

Word 8: an earthenware pot or jar.

Octordle Today #323 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #323 for December 13th, 2022:

Word 1: TRUMP

Word 2: REBAR

Word 3: SPOIL

Word 4: CARAT

Word 5: SERVE

Word 6: USING

Word 7: LADLE

Word 8: CROCK

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

