(CTN News) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has implemented a visa-free entry program for citizens from 82 different countries. Travelers visiting the UAE can avail themselves of two distinct visa options:

Visa on Arrival:

30-day visa: This visa is granted upon arrival and can be extended for an additional 10 days if needed.

90-day visa: Offered on arrival, this visa is valid for 90 days but cannot be extended beyond that period.

GCC Citizens:

Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations can enter the UAE without the necessity of obtaining a visa or a sponsor. They can utilize their passport or ID card for entry.

Indian Nationals:

Indian citizens holding regular passports can acquire a 14-day visa upon arrival. It’s important to note that their passport must have a validity of at least 6 months from the date of their arrival.

Entry Permit Requirement:

Individuals who don’t qualify for visa-free entry or visa on arrival must secure an entry permit issued by their sponsor.

The issuance of this entry permit, overseen by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, hinges on the specific purpose of the individual’s visit to the UAE.

Visa Information:

According to the official ministry website, citizens from 115 countries are obliged to obtain a visa prior to their entry into the UAE. This visa requirement is in contrast to the visa-free or visa on arrival options available to citizens of other countries.

UAE 82 Countries with Visa Free Entry list

Australia Swiss Confederation Czech Republic Slovak Republic French Republic Hellenic Republic (Republic of Greece) Hungary Kingdom of Saudi Arabia United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland United States of America United Mexican States Japan Principality of Andorra Principality of Liechtenstein Principality of Monaco Ukraine Barbados Brunei Darussalam Solomon Islands Republic of Azerbaijan Republic of Estonia Argentine Republic Eastern Republic of Uruguay Republic of Albania Federative Republic of Brazil Portuguese Republic Republic of El Salvador People’s Republic of China Republic of Maldives Federal Republic of Germany Republic of Austria Republic of Ireland Republic of Iceland Republic of Italy Republic of Paraguay Republic of Bulgaria Republic of Poland Republic of Peru Republic of Belarus Republic of Chile Republic of San Marino Republic of Slovenia Republic of Singapore Republic of Seychelles Republic of Serbia Republic of Finland Republic of Cyprus Republic of Kazakhstan Republic of Croatia Republic of Korea Republic of Costa Rica Republic of Colombia Republic of Kiribati Republic of Latvia Republic of Lithuania Republic of Malta Republic of Mauritius Republic of Nauru Republic of Honduras Georgia Grand Duchy of Luxembourg State of Israel State of Kuwait State of Qatar Vatican City State Russian Federation Romania Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Sultanate of Oman Commonwealth of the Bahamas Canada Malaysia Kingdom of Spain Kingdom of Bahrain Kingdom of Denmark Kingdom of Sweden Kingdom of Norway Kingdom of Belgium Kingdom of the Netherlands Montenegro New Zealand