How can I find out my visa options?

Whether you are eligible for a 14-, 30- or 90-day visa on arrival, or whether you need to apply for a tourist visa in advance, an easy way to find out what your visa options are is to visit the websites of UAE’s immigration authority, official tourism board websites or of UAE-based airlines.

Here is a list of websites that may be helpful in finding out your visa options, based on your nationality and country of residence:

– Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) – icp.gov.ae
– General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) – gdrfad.gov.ae
– Visit Dubai – https://www.visitdubai.com/en/plan-your-trip/visa-information
– Visit Abu Dhabi – https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/plan-your-trip/essential-info/getting-a-visa