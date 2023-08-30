LGBTQ Rights: Over 200 Arrested in Nigeria’s Controversial Same-Sex Wedding Raid

(CTN News) – Nigerian authorities apprehended over 60 individuals who were participating in a same-sex wedding event, marking one of the largest instances of mass arrests targeted at homosexuality in the country.

The incident occurred in the southern Delta state’s Ekpan town at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday.

The detainees, referred to as “gay suspects,” were apprehended during the ceremony, during which two of them were married. Homosexuality remains illegal in Nigeria, and law enforcement officials have emphasized a strong stance against it.

Homosexual activities often lead to arrests in Nigeria, a nation that holds the title of Africa’s most populous country.

The Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, established in 2013, mandates penalties of up to 14 years in prison for individuals found guilty of engaging in same-sex relationships.

The act also imposes a 10-year sentence for those aiding or abetting such activities. This law has faced both national and international criticism, although it also garners support from certain segments of the population.

Amnesty International Condemns Detentions in Nigeria and Calls for Immediate Halt to Alleged “Witch-Hunt”

Amnesty International’s Nigeria division strongly condemned the recent detentions and called for an immediate end to what they referred to as a “witch-hunt.” Isa Sanusi, the organization’s director in Nigeria, pointed out that in a society where corruption prevails, this legislation is often exploited for harassment, extortion, and blackmail.

In a swift operation, law enforcement officers stormed a hotel in Ekpan where the same-sex wedding was taking place, initially apprehending around 200 individuals. Subsequent investigations led to the detention of 67 suspects.

The state police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, addressed the media from a police station where the detainees were displayed.

Edafe expressed his observations, stating, “The remarkable aspect of this was that we witnessed two suspects, and there exists video evidence of their wedding ceremony. We are situated in Africa, in Nigeria, and our culture differs from that of the Western world.”

Reiterating the stance of the Nigerian police, Edafe emphasized that they cannot permit individuals to openly express their sexual orientation. He reiterated that the suspects would be charged in court once the investigation concludes.

During a live broadcast of the detainees’ presentation by the police, one of the arrested individuals stated that they were not attending a wedding but were present at the hotel for a different engagement.

Detained Individual Denies Identification as Gay, Raises Concerns About Arrest Circumstances

Another suspect shared that he does not identify as gay and was apprehended while on his way to a fashion show. He recounted, “While I was en route to the event, I was accosted by the police and taken to the police station.

They claimed that I had committed an offense due to my attire, but I am uncertain whether cross-dressing violates the nation’s constitution.”

Activists have previously accused Nigerian law enforcement of exploiting the same-sex prohibition law to carry out large-scale arrests, sometimes encompassing heterosexual individuals as well.

This incident echoes a 2017 occurrence where over 40 people were detained under allegations of being gay.

Nigeria is part of a growing roster of African nations that have enacted legislation criminalizing same-sex relationships. Uganda, the latest addition to this list, has even introduced a law with the possibility of the death penalty in specific cases.