UK and US Ambassadors Call for LGBTQ+ Rights and Same-Sex Marriage Legalization in Thailand

(CTN News) – The UK and US embassies in Thailand recently came together to co-host an annual pride event, demonstrating their support for LGBTQ+ rights and celebrating the ongoing efforts towards inclusion in Thai society. Under the theme of ‘United in Love,’ supporters advocate for equality, including legalizing same-sex marriage in the country.

Although a same-sex marriage bill has yet to pass through parliament, defenders of LGBTQ+ rights are demanding an expedited legalization process to provide legal protection and safeguard the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Mark Gooding, the UK Ambassador to Thailand, spoke about UK values and his personal experience as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, encouraging the development of equal rights for all.

Collaboration with the New Thai Government on LGBTQ+ Rights

He shared, “As an LGBTQ+ ambassador in Bangkok, I entered into a Civil Partnership in 2005. Ten years later, my partner and I were able to change our status to marriage when the UK’s Equal Marriage Act was passed. This is significant for symbolic reasons, including being treated equally in society.”

Robert Godec, the US Ambassador to Thailand, also emphasized the US’s commitment to promoting equality for the LGBTQ+ community in Thailand.

He acknowledged that every nation is on its journey toward achieving equality, and while progress has been made in the United States, challenges still remain.

Ambassador Godec expressed solidarity with the LGBTQ+ communities in Thailand, stating, “What is important is that we stand shoulder to shoulder with communities in Thailand.”

With the formation of a new government expected in July, Ambassador Gooding highlighted the potential for future cooperation between the UK and Thailand’s new government on LGBTQ+ rights.

He stated, “We are ready to share experiences and ideas with Thailand. We look forward to working closely with the new Thai government on all issues related to diversity and inclusion. LGBTQ+ rights, equality legislation, and combating discrimination are of paramount importance.”

Ambassador Godec echoed the same sentiment regarding advancing LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand. He expressed willingness to share the US’s experiences and underscored the significance of full marriage equality.

“While Thai lawmakers in parliament will ultimately make decisions, we are happy to share our experiences and the reasons why full marriage equality is important. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the next government and lawmakers.”

In addition to legalizing same-sex marriage, ensuring access to the healthcare system for the LGBTQ+ community is vital. Ambassador Gooding highlighted the UK’s policies, which safeguard equal rights to healthcare for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Positive Messages for Human Rights Defenders in Thailand

He emphasized, “Healthcare is a significant priority for the LGBTQ+ community worldwide. This community has endured discrimination and bullying, leading to mental health issues. In the UK, we monitor patient populations to predict outcomes and provide additional support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The UK and US Ambassadors, through their advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, offered uplifting messages to human rights defenders and supporters in Thailand. Ambassador Gooding affirmed that every person has the right to marry the person they love, regardless of gender, and expressed hope for a future where this right is universally recognized.

Ambassador Godec also emphasized his privilege in joining the Pride Parade in Bangkok earlier in June, pledging continued support for the LGBTQ+ community and their rights.