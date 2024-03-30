Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?

(CTN News) – On April 8, 2024, a significant total solar eclipse is set to traverse parts of the United States, sparking widespread travel to witness the phenomenon along its path of totality, stretching from Texas to Maine and encompassing numerous states and cities in between.

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth, momentarily obscuring the sun’s entire face.

Eclipse Education Events at Ames Public Library

The Ames Public Library is hosting eclipse education events for the community. On Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m., an eclipse information session will take place in the Danfoss Room.

Speakers from the Ames Area Amateur Astronomers will discuss solar eclipse tracking, share facts, and provide techniques for viewing the historic celestial event. A limited supply of eclipse glasses will be distributed for attendees to take home.

Additionally, families are invited to a special “Storybook Science” event focusing on eclipses on Friday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m.