Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?

(CTN News) – On April 8, 2024, a significant total solar eclipse is set to traverse parts of the United States, sparking widespread travel to witness the phenomenon along its path of totality, stretching from Texas to Maine and encompassing numerous states and cities in between.
According to NASA, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth, momentarily obscuring the sun’s entire face.
Eclipse Education Events at Ames Public Library
The Ames Public Library is hosting eclipse education events for the community. On Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m., an eclipse information session will take place in the Danfoss Room.
Speakers from the Ames Area Amateur Astronomers will discuss solar eclipse tracking, share facts, and provide techniques for viewing the historic celestial event. A limited supply of eclipse glasses will be distributed for attendees to take home.
Additionally, families are invited to a special “Storybook Science” event focusing on eclipses on Friday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m.
What Makes This Eclipse Special?
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, causing the sky to darken as if it were dawn or dusk due to the complete blocking of the sun’s face.
The upcoming eclipse on April 8 will be particularly noteworthy as the sun will be fully obscured in several states including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, along with small parts of Michigan and Tennessee.
The last total solar eclipse visible in North America was in 2017, and according to NASA, there won’t be another visible one in the United States until 2044.
Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?
NASA has identified 13 cities in the United States where the total solar eclipse can be observed on April 8. This eclipse is distinctive because its path of totality traverses through many major cities, making it accessible to a larger population without extensive travel.
The 13 cities, along with the time of maximum totality, are as follows:
- Dallas, Texas: 1:42 p.m.
- Idabel, Oklahoma: 1:47 p.m.
- Little Rock, Arkansas: 1:52 p.m.
- Popular Bluff, Missouri: 1:56 p.m.
- Paducah, Kentucky: 2:01 p.m.
- Carbondale, Illinois: 2:01 p.m.
- Evansville, Indiana: 2:04 p.m.
- Cleveland, Ohio: 3:15 p.m.
- Erie, Pennsylvania: 3:18 p.m.
- Buffalo, New York: 3:20 p.m.
- Burlington, Vermont: 3:27 p.m.
- Lancaster, New Hampshire: 3:29 p.m.
- Caribou, Maine: 3:33 p.m.
NASA has developed an interactive map allowing viewers to determine the eclipse timing in their respective cities.