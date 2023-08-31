Connect with us

News

Flight Attendants of American Airlines Vote for Authorization of a Strike
Advertisement

News

LOGIC STUNNS FANS WITH NEW SELFIE SHOWCASING PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION

News

Air Pollution in Pakistan's Urban Centers Could Cut Life Expectancy by Up to 4 Years

News

India Protests China's New Map Claiming Indian Territory Amid Border Tensions

News

IMF Requests Written Relief Plan for Electricity Bills as Countrywide Protests Persist In Pakistan

Business News

Mark Thompson, Former BBC and New York Times Executive, Takes the Helm at CNN

News

Biden Administration Revives Obama-Era Overtime Pay Policy, Affecting 3.6 Million U.S. Workers

News

India's Latest Warship, Mahendragiri, Set to Be Launched on September 1

Food News

Burger King Faces Lawsuit Over Whopper Size Discrepancy as Judge Rejects Motion to Dismiss

News

LGBTQ Rights: Over 200 Arrested in Nigeria's Controversial Same-Sex Wedding Raid

News

UAE's Visa-Free Entry Initiative: Expanding Two Distinct Options for Travelers from 82 Countries

News

Landmark Decision: Australians to Vote on Indigenous 'Voice' to Parliament in Historic Referendum

News

Delta A350 Encounters Severe Turbulence, Causing 11 Injuries

News

U.S. Military's Strategic Deployment of Advanced 'Autonomous Systems' in Response to China's Dominance

Ukraine War News

Ukrainian Drones Execute Coordinated Nighttime Assaults on Russian Military Installations

News

Thailand's Tourism Boost: Eased Visa Rules And Extended Stays To Drive Revenue Surge By 2024

News

[LIVESTREAM]: Second Singapore 2023 Presidential Election Candidate Broadcast

Health News

World's First: Cancer Treatment Jab Reduces Treatment Time To 'Seven Minutes' For Patients In England

Tech News

Musk's X Lifts Ban On Political Advertising, Prompting Speculation For 2024 US Presidential Election

News

Taliban's Recent Measures Draw Backlash For Curbing Afghan Women's Education And Freedom

News

Flight Attendants of American Airlines Vote for Authorization of a Strike

Published

1 min ago

on

Flight Attendants of American Airlines Vote for Authorization of a Strike

(CTN News) –  American Airlines flight attendants are the most recent aviation employees to vote for a strike. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing them, claimed a 99.47% vote in favor of a strike authorization ballot, with 93% of the union membership voting.

American Airlines pushing back and fighting corporate greed

“We’re pushing back and fighting corporate greed, and corporate greed is alive and well here at American Airline’s,” said Julie Hedrick, head of the union representing over 26,000 employees.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in negotiations with the APFA, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendant’s with real and meaningful value,” said an American Airline’s spokeswoman.

“We recognize that a strike authorization vote is an important way for flight attendants to express their desire to reach an agreement.” The outcomes do not change our resolve or divert us from working quickly to reach an agreement.”

The vote does not indicate that a strike will take place anytime soon. Before a strike occurs, airline workers and their employers must undergo a lengthy process.

On Wednesday, off-duty American flight attendants will perform educational picketing activities at a dozen airports nationwide. American and Southwest Airlines pilots voted earlier this year to authorize a strike.

American pilots have since ratified a new deal with their employer.

Related CTN News:

Narcan Opioid Overdose Antidote Now Available Over-the-Counter to Tackle Opioid Epidemic

Top 10 Fastest Growing Economies in the World 2023: Insights and GDP Rankings

Bitcoin Investment Progress in Crossett
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs