Flight Attendants of American Airlines Vote for Authorization of a Strike

(CTN News) – American Airlines flight attendants are the most recent aviation employees to vote for a strike. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing them, claimed a 99.47% vote in favor of a strike authorization ballot, with 93% of the union membership voting.

American Airlines pushing back and fighting corporate greed

“We’re pushing back and fighting corporate greed, and corporate greed is alive and well here at American Airline’s,” said Julie Hedrick, head of the union representing over 26,000 employees.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in negotiations with the APFA, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendant’s with real and meaningful value,” said an American Airline’s spokeswoman.

“We recognize that a strike authorization vote is an important way for flight attendants to express their desire to reach an agreement.” The outcomes do not change our resolve or divert us from working quickly to reach an agreement.”

The vote does not indicate that a strike will take place anytime soon. Before a strike occurs, airline workers and their employers must undergo a lengthy process.

On Wednesday, off-duty American flight attendants will perform educational picketing activities at a dozen airports nationwide. American and Southwest Airlines pilots voted earlier this year to authorize a strike.

American pilots have since ratified a new deal with their employer.

