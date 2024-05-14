Connect with us

Tech

ChatGPT Desktop Verison And New AI Model Are Launched By OpenAI
Advertisement

Tech

Google I/O 2024 Developer Conference: What Should You Expect?

Tech

Maryland Apple Store Workers Vote To Authorize a Strike

Tech

Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Phone Number.

Tech

Transforming Images with AI Photo Enhancer

Tech

How To Move Data From iPhone to Android | Top 5 Ways

Tech

A Beginner's Guide: How to Transfer Data from Android to iPhone Effortlessly

Tech

Report: T-Mobile And Verizon Are In Talks To Buy US Cellular's Assets

Tech

Sources Say OpenAI Launches a Google Search Competitor On Monday

Tech

Judge Bans X-Sharing Video Of Sydney Bishop's Stabbing

Tech

Revolutionizing IT Management: The Benefits of TSplus for Modern Businesses

Tech

Equinix Stock Surges On Q1 Results Propelled By Data Centers

Tech

Dropbox Shares Surge Following a Positive Earnings Report in Q1

Tech

LED Video Walls: Everything You Need to Know About Them

Tech

Data Breach At Dell Allegedly Affects 49 Million Customers

Tech

TikTok Labels AI-Generated Content From OpenAI And Elsewhere

Tech

Investments In Arm's Share Price Falls After Disappointing Revenue Forecasts

Tech

Since 2005, AT&T Has Invested Over $1.9 Billion In New Jersey 

Tech

Adobe Now Offers Acrobat AI Assistant For Enterprise Users

Tech

Enhanced Security Features of Ledger Live: Safeguarding Your Digital Assets

Tech

ChatGPT Desktop Verison And New AI Model Are Launched By OpenAI

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

13 seconds ago

on

ChatGPT
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at the Hope Global Forums annual meeting in Atlanta on Dec. 11, 2023. Dustin Chambers | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(CTN News) – OpenAI updated ChatGPT’s AI model, desktop version, and user interface on Monday to expand its use.

Mira Murati of OpenAI’s technology head said the update offers live streaming of GPT-4 to everyone, including free users. She stated GPT-4o is “much faster,” with more text, video, and audio capabilities. OpenAI plans ChatGPT video conversations.

“This is really the first time we are making a huge step forward in terms of ease of use,” Murati explained.

MS-backed OpenAI is worth approximately $80 billion to investors. Because it spends a lot on processors and infrastructure to build and train its models, the 2015-founded startup is under pressure to dominate the generative AI market and make money.

GPT-4o pervades. ChatGPT can now handle 50 languages faster and better, and OpenAI’s API lets developers build apps with it, Murati said.

ChatGPT-4o is twice as fast and half as expensive as Turbo, she said.

OpenAI researchers used the new model’s acoustic capabilities to relax before a lecture. Mark Chen of OpenAI said the model can “perceive your emotion” and withstand disruptions. The team also requested it assess a user’s facial expression to determine feelings.

Hello, how’re you? How may I improve your day? When ChatGPT arrived, audio mode said.

A blog post says ChatGPT Plus members will get early access to Voice Mode in the coming weeks. OpenAI said the new model can respond to auditory instructions “in as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, which is similar to human response time in a conversation.”

Chen told the model to sound more passionate or robotic when telling a bedtime story. It was invited to sing the tale.

OpenAI said its new model can translate audio in audio mode. The technology could listen to Murati speak Italian while Chen talked English and translate.

Team members demonstrated the model’s ability to solve math equations and write code, outperforming Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot.

One of OpenAI’s biggest announcements since ChatGPT Enterprise’s August launch. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap told CNBC that over 20 firms of different sizes and industries built the tool in “under a year”.

OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google are spearheading a generative AI gold rush, with companies across industries using chatbots and agents to compete. Anthropic, an OpenAI competitor, released its first enterprise solution and free iPhone app this month.

The record $29.1 billion in 2023 went to 700 generative AI deals, up 260% from 2022, according to PitchBook. Revenue should surpass $1 trillion in a decade.

Some industry participants worry about the speed at which unproven new services are deployed, and academics and ethicists worry about technology bias.

ChatGPT boasts 100 million weekly active users and was the fastest-growing consumer app in history following its November 2022 launch. OpenAI claims 92% of Fortune 500 companies utilize it.

At the Monday event, Murati said OpenAI wants to “remove some of the mysticism from the technology.” “Over the next few weeks, we’ll be rolling out these capabilities to everyone,” Murati said.

A Monday blog post said ChatGPT Plus and Team will get the new model on Tuesday, followed by Enterprise. The free ChatGPT app will have constraints starting Monday. Free ChatGPT customers have five times less message capacity than Plus, Team, and Enterprise users.

Murati thanked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his company for supplying OpenAI’s GPUs to close the video.

“I just want to thank the incredible OpenAI team, Jensen and the Nvidia team for bringing us the most advanced GPUs to make this demo possible today,” she said. possible today,” she said.

SEE ALSO:

Google I/O 2024 Developer Conference: What Should You Expect?

Maryland Apple Store Workers Vote To Authorize a Strike

Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Phone Number.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies