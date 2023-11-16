Connect with us

Thailand's Airports Introduce eGates to Expedite Immigration Clearing
Published

3 days ago

Starting next month, most outbound Travellers in Thailand will be able be able to pass through automatic channels to clear Immigration at Suvarnabhumi airport, reducing congestion. Passengers possessing Thai, Hong Kong, or Singaporean passports can currently use automatic processing at Suvarnabhumi.

Starting on December 15, 2023, the Immigration Bureau was updating its computer programming and revising laws so that other departing foreigners might also use automatic routes.

The Immigration Bureau anticipates that this will enhance outward passenger processing at Suvarnabhumi airport from 5,000 to 12,000 per hour.

According to the Immigration Bureau, Thailand Airports intended to add more automatic channels at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Immigration officials could then be moved to expedite inbound traveler processing.

Automated Border Control Systems (ABC) or eGates are automated systems that use data contained on biometric passport chips and pictures or fingerprints obtained upon admission to the eGates to authenticate the identification of passport holders.

It’s a barrier to self-service. Biometric authentication is performed on travelers using facial recognition, iris recognition, fingerprints, or a combination of these methods. Once the identity verification process is complete and the passport holder’s identification has been confirmed, physical obstacles such as gates and turnstiles will be released to allow passage.

If the identity of the passport bearer is not validated, or if the system malfunctions, the gates and turnstiles will not open, and you will be met by an immigration officer. E-gate emerged in the mid-2000s as a method of automatically reading the new ICAO-mandated electronic passports. A machine-readable electronic passport or ID card is required for all eGate systems.

egates thailand

Fingerprint and iris scanning Airports of Thailand

Some governments restrict the use of automated border control systems to particular nationalities. EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, or holders of CAN/JPN/SGP/UK/US passports, etc. Citizens of all other nationalities must go to an immigration official and get their passports stamped.

The method for departing and incoming passengers is the same for each configuration, such as gate, kiosk and gate, or mantrap kiosk. Arriving passengers in a gated configuration place their passport data page above or below the scanner, see a camera that captures a live photo and compares it to their passport photo, and travel through a series of barriers that open when: the citizen’s identification is verified.

Immigration officers will intervene if your identity cannot be established or if something goes wrong during the passport scan or photo stage. Some devices can also perform fingerprint and iris scanning. Passengers approaching a kiosk for face, finger, and passport scanning in the kiosk and gate setup.

Then proceed to a series of doors and enter your fingerprint to gain access. Passengers enter the mantrap kiosk setup by walking past the first set of barriers to the kiosk for face, finger, and passport scanning.

They then exit through her second barrier. According to an Acuity Market Intelligence analysis from 2014, the number of e-gate systems installed worldwide is predicted to quadruple from 1,100 in 2013 to more than 3,200 in 2018. The majority of e-gates are located in airports in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

eGates Thailand

Automated Border Control Systems (ABC) or eGates

Automated border control systems refer to technological solutions that use various technologies to streamline and enhance the border control process. These systems aim to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and security of border control procedures while facilitating the smooth flow of legitimate travelers. Here are some key components and features commonly found in automated border control systems:

  1. Biometric Identification:
    • Facial Recognition: Automated systems often use facial recognition technology to match the traveler’s face with the data stored in their biometric passport or other identification documents.
    • Fingerprint Scanning: Fingerprint biometrics can be used for identity verification, providing an additional layer of security.
  2. e-Gates and Kiosks:
    • e-Gates: These are automated gates equipped with biometric scanners that allow pre-approved travelers to pass through the border without the need for manual inspection.
    • Kiosks: Self-service kiosks enable travelers to input their information and complete necessary procedures such as customs declarations.
  3. Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA):
    • Some countries require travelers to obtain electronic travel authorization before arrival. These systems use online platforms to collect and process information about incoming travelers before they reach the border.
  4. Document Authentication:
    • Automated systems can verify the authenticity of travel documents, such as passports and visas, using various technologies including optical character recognition (OCR) and document scanners.
  5. Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) Systems:
    • These systems collect and analyze information about passengers before they arrive, providing border control authorities with advance knowledge about travelers.
  6. Data Sharing and Interoperability:
    • Automated border control systems often involve collaboration and information sharing among various government agencies and international partners to enhance security and facilitate smoother cross-border movements.
  7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning:
    • AI and machine learning technologies may be employed to improve the accuracy of identity verification and to detect anomalies or suspicious patterns in traveler data.
  8. Risk Assessment and Profiling:
    • Automated systems can assess the risk associated with each traveler based on various factors, such as travel history, biometric data, and the purpose of the visit.
  9. Mobile Applications:
    • Some border control systems incorporate mobile apps that allow travelers to submit information and complete pre-screening processes before arriving at the border.

Implementing automated border control systems can enhance security, reduce processing times, and improve the overall experience for legitimate travelers. However, it’s crucial to balance these benefits with privacy concerns and ensure that the systems comply with relevant legal and ethical standards.
