Starting next month, most outbound Travellers in Thailand will be able be able to pass through automatic channels to clear Immigration at Suvarnabhumi airport, reducing congestion. Passengers possessing Thai, Hong Kong, or Singaporean passports can currently use automatic processing at Suvarnabhumi.

Starting on December 15, 2023, the Immigration Bureau was updating its computer programming and revising laws so that other departing foreigners might also use automatic routes.

The Immigration Bureau anticipates that this will enhance outward passenger processing at Suvarnabhumi airport from 5,000 to 12,000 per hour.

According to the Immigration Bureau, Thailand Airports intended to add more automatic channels at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Immigration officials could then be moved to expedite inbound traveler processing.

Automated Border Control Systems (ABC) or eGates are automated systems that use data contained on biometric passport chips and pictures or fingerprints obtained upon admission to the eGates to authenticate the identification of passport holders.

It’s a barrier to self-service. Biometric authentication is performed on travelers using facial recognition, iris recognition, fingerprints, or a combination of these methods. Once the identity verification process is complete and the passport holder’s identification has been confirmed, physical obstacles such as gates and turnstiles will be released to allow passage.

If the identity of the passport bearer is not validated, or if the system malfunctions, the gates and turnstiles will not open, and you will be met by an immigration officer. E-gate emerged in the mid-2000s as a method of automatically reading the new ICAO-mandated electronic passports. A machine-readable electronic passport or ID card is required for all eGate systems.

Some governments restrict the use of automated border control systems to particular nationalities. EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, or holders of CAN/JPN/SGP/UK/US passports, etc. Citizens of all other nationalities must go to an immigration official and get their passports stamped.

The method for departing and incoming passengers is the same for each configuration, such as gate, kiosk and gate, or mantrap kiosk. Arriving passengers in a gated configuration place their passport data page above or below the scanner, see a camera that captures a live photo and compares it to their passport photo, and travel through a series of barriers that open when: the citizen’s identification is verified.

Immigration officers will intervene if your identity cannot be established or if something goes wrong during the passport scan or photo stage. Some devices can also perform fingerprint and iris scanning. Passengers approaching a kiosk for face, finger, and passport scanning in the kiosk and gate setup.

Then proceed to a series of doors and enter your fingerprint to gain access. Passengers enter the mantrap kiosk setup by walking past the first set of barriers to the kiosk for face, finger, and passport scanning.

They then exit through her second barrier. According to an Acuity Market Intelligence analysis from 2014, the number of e-gate systems installed worldwide is predicted to quadruple from 1,100 in 2013 to more than 3,200 in 2018. The majority of e-gates are located in airports in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

