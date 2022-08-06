Connect with us

Southeast Asia's And The World's Tallest Building Merdeka 118 To Open Mid-2023
Southeast Asia’s And The World’s Tallest Building Merdeka 118 To Open Mid-2023

Southeast Asia's And The World's Tallest Building Merdeka 118 To Open Mid-2023

(CTN News) – Developers expect Merdeka 118, Southeast Asia’s and the world’s tallest building, to be completed by mid-2023.

According to PNB Merdeka Ventures CEO Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud, the construction of Merdeka 118 Tower is on schedule and 92 percent complete.

According to him, the hotel will be ready by the third quarter of next year, while the offices can move in first.

With a height of 678.9 meters, Merdeka 118 surpasses Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City, which stands at 461.2 meters.

Magnolia’s Waterfront Residences, Bangkok’s tallest skyscraper, stands at 318 meters, ninth on the list of Southeast Asia’s tallest buildings.

In the building, 118 represents the number of floors. Merdeka means independence.

Over 3.1 million square feet of office space make up the Merdeka 118 tower. There will be a Park Hyatt hotel on the top 17 floors of the building.

PNB Merdeka Ventures, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s state-owned Permodalan Nasional, is targeting a 70-30 tenancy mix.

PNB and its subsidiaries will be the first to enter. The rest is being worked on. “We will announce the tenancy list later,” he said.

The Level 116 mezzanine, which houses Southeast Asia’s highest observation deck, is a must-see attraction at Merdeka 118 tower.

For those interested in seeing Kuala Lumpur’s skyline, tickets will be available online.

