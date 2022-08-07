Connect with us

After COVID, Thai Hotels Face Severe Staff Shortages
(CTN News)  – According to the Thai Hotels Association (THA), Thai hotels are suffering from severe staff shortages in the wake of Covid-19.
The survey found that 68% of hotels lack staff in all departments – including maids, receptionists, cleaners, cooks, waiters, and technicians.

Especially in hotels, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi said, are workers with language and service skills.

Most hotels are facing labour shortages in almost all departments since related businesses have not yet reopened,” Marisa said.

A THA survey of 118 hotels was conducted between July 17 and 25.

Only 33 percent of hotels raised wages to attract staff, according to the survey.

According to the results, hotel occupancy rates increased to 44% in July from 38% the previous month.

Marisa credited the recovery to the country’s full reopening on July 1 when the Thailand Pass entry system was scrapped, along with government subsidies.

Most hotel guests are Thais, but foreigners are increasing – mostly from Asia and the Middle East, followed by western Europe.

Marisa explained that hotels have delayed price increases because of low purchasing power and low occupancy rates.

According to Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC), the Thai hotels‘ sector will strengthen this year.

EIC forecasts 10 million foreign arrivals this year from 7.4 million.

Several challenges were identified for the Thai hotels’ industry, including higher operating costs, a labour shortage, and tougher competition as luxury hotels cut prices and others reopen.

