Connect with us

Southern Thailand

4,000 Muslims Protest Construction Of Kuan Yin Statue In Southern Thailand
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Calls for an End to the Dog Meat Trade

News Southern Thailand

74-Year-Old American Falls to His Death in Phuket

News Southern Thailand

27-Year-Old Monkeypox Patient Goes Missing in Phuket

News Southern Thailand

18 Injured in Passenger Ferry Explosion in Southern Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Tourists Killed in Deadly Rip Currents at Phuket Beach

Southern Thailand Tourism

Full Moon Party In Koh Phangan Tonight, Bangkok Airways Flights Full

News Southern Thailand

1 Dead after Norwegian Drives Car Off Cliff in Southern Thailand

News Southern Thailand

19-Year-Old Australian Man Falls to Death from Phuket Hotel

News Southern Thailand

21 Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Fire Truck

News Southern Thailand

Former German Marine Falls to His Death in Hat Yai, Thailand

News Southern Thailand Tourism

Koh Phangan Greets 20,000 Tourists for Full Moon Party

Southern Thailand

Raise A Red Flag! Fire Jellyfish Warning In Krabi, Southern Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Police Investigate Hospital Over Broken Arm of 18-Day-Old Baby Girl

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Police Charge 3 Foreigners Over Death of Russian Model

News Southern Thailand

Motorcycle Crashes Head-on into Pickup, Leaving 2 Dead

News Southern Thailand Tourism

Tourists Ordered to Put Their "Face Masks On" in Phuket, Thailand

News Southern Thailand Tourism

Foreign Tourists Flock to Entertainment Venues in Phuket

News Southern Thailand

7 Killed in Vehicle Crashes in Southern Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Family Flees After Home Invaded by an Army of Cobra Snakes

Southern Thailand

4,000 Muslims Protest Construction Of Kuan Yin Statue In Southern Thailand

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

17 seconds ago

on

4,000 Muslims Protest Construction Of Kuan Yin Statue In Southern Thailand

(CTN News) – Muslims protested yesterday against the construction of the largest Kuan Yin statue in the world on Khao Lon mountain in Songkhla province.

Among those opposing the construction of the 200-meter statue of a Chinese goddess on the mountain, surrounded by a Muslim community, was Sakkriya Bilsal, the head of the Islamic Committee in Songkhla Province.

A bodhisattva worshipped by Buddhists across the globe, Kuan Yin (also written Guanyin or Kuan Im) is the Chinese goddess of compassion and mercy.

The banners read “Villagers of Jana-Thepa do not welcome TPIPP.” Local Muslims contend that TPIPP’s huge capital investment in the project is “not being built out of faith.”

The controversial industrial estate and statue are planned by TPI Polene Power Plc.

In April, Songkhla Muslims protested the giant Kuan Yin statue. Imams explained the resistance…

We want you to think about how to coexist with a Muslim community on your land.”

According to Assavavirulhakarn (2010), Southeast Asian religions, including popular Thai Buddhism, are woven from silver and gold thread and embellished with jewels.

Thailand worships Buddha, spirits, and Kuan Yin without seeing their beliefs as contradictory, blasphemous, or requiring synthesis.

Multi-religious infrastructure and artwork are normal for Thai Buddhists. Every Buddhist temple in Thailand exhibits artwork of religious deities.

Related CTN News:

 Monkeypox Cases Are Beginning To Plateau In The UK
Thailand To Introduce 10-Year Visa To Attract Foreign Experts
Pakistan: 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Balochistan
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply