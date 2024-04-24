EU Receives TikTok Lite Risk Assessment Report

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, TikTok announced that it had agreed to send a risk assessment report to the European Commission for its new app TikTok Lite, preventing a possible fine from being imposed on the company.

On Monday, the EU executive told the company, owned by ByteDance, that it would have 24 hours to submit a report, indicating that there are concerns about the reward program and its potential addictive nature for young users of TikTok Lite.

In addition, the report pointed out TikTok’s failure to review the app’s risk before it launched this month in Spain and France, which caused the company to lose a lot of credibility.

A statement from the European Commission stated that it is applying the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires major online companies to take more measures to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms, or risk fines of up to 6% of their global annual turnover if they fail to do so.

The incident has been reported,” according to a TikTok spokesperson to Reuters. There has been a report of this,” she said, adding that it has been reported.

I would like to remind you that the company has until Wednesday to present its argument on the reward program in order to determine whether the Commission will temporarily suspend the program until it assesses whether it is safe for children to participate.

However, what is much more concerning to the company is the fact that the Commission has decided to open an investigation into the launch of TikTok Lite in France and Spain as well as whether this has violated DSA rules.

SEE ALSO:

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Approves ‘Road to Makkah’ Project Facility At Karachi Airport