EU Receives TikTok Lite Risk Assessment Report
Joe Biden Discusses Abortion Rights While Campaigning In Florida

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Approves 'Road to Makkah' Project Facility At Karachi Airport

April's Full Moon 2024: When To Witness Pink Moon [And Zodiac Insights]

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

Iran, Pakistan Aim to Boost Trade to $10 Billion: President Raisi

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

Spain's Public Debt Exceeds 1.6 Trillion Euros Due to COVID-19 Spending Surge

Russia Issues Warning to Pakistan Over Rice Imports

New York Civil Fraud Case: Donald Trump Lawyer Defends $175 Million Bond

The Police Shot Him Outside The Woodbury Target Store And He's In The Hospital

The Pink Full Moon Of 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Egypt Reclaims Stolen King Ramses II Statue After Three Decades

Chinese Yuan Declines To Five-Month Low, Keeping The Dollar Strong

Inflation In Sri Lanka Dropped To 2.5% In March

People In Europe Die Of Heat Faster Than On Any Other Continent

China's Xi Jinping Announces Comprehensive Overhaul of Military

One Dead, Seven Missing After Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash

Thousand's Flee After Junta Bombs Myawaddy, Myanmar

FED's Increase On Cigarettes Is Necessary To Control Rising Consumption

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

12 seconds ago

on

TikTok
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, TikTok announced that it had agreed to send a risk assessment report to the European Commission for its new app TikTok Lite, preventing a possible fine from being imposed on the company.

On Monday, the EU executive told the company, owned by ByteDance, that it would have 24 hours to submit a report, indicating that there are concerns about the reward program and its potential addictive nature for young users of TikTok Lite.

In addition, the report pointed out TikTok’s failure to review the app’s risk before it launched this month in Spain and France, which caused the company to lose a lot of credibility.

A statement from the European Commission stated that it is applying the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires major online companies to take more measures to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms, or risk fines of up to 6% of their global annual turnover if they fail to do so.

The incident has been reported,” according to a TikTok spokesperson to Reuters. There has been a report of this,” she said, adding that it has been reported.

I would like to remind you that the company has until Wednesday to present its argument on the reward program in order to determine whether the Commission will temporarily suspend the program until it assesses whether it is safe for children to participate.

However, what is much more concerning to the company is the fact that the Commission has decided to open an investigation into the launch of TikTok Lite in France and Spain as well as whether this has violated DSA rules.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

