Samut Prakan City Observation Tower’ To Finally Open After 10 Years Awaiting

(CTN News) – Whether it is burying cables underground, building new roads, or reopening Samut Prakan Observation Tower, construction in Bangkok is historically slow.

It will finally open to the public on August 22 after 13 years of plans and 10 years of construction.

A Facebook page, Must Share, raised questions about the project’s completion time.

Almost 600 million baht have been spent, but no one knows when it will be finished. No one knows if it will be worth it. Please investigate and clarify.”

Construction of the tower began on September 27, 2012, with a budget of 592,800,000 baht. There is a children’s discovery museum, a provincial museum, a library, and a viewpoint area inside the tower.

A public complaint led to an investigation by the Director of the Samut Prakan Provincial Anti-Corruption Commission, Bordin Kreethathorn.

Bordin’s investigation revealed on the NACC website that the Samut Prakan Observation Tower had been constructed a long time ago. Nevertheless, the delay was caused by electrical, air-conditioning, and interior decoration work.

The tower’s official Facebook page announced on July 20 that visitors would be welcomed on August 22, 2022, along with an exhibition about the province’s history.

Observation tower can be reached by BTS Skytrain. About 550 metres from Pak Nam BTS Station. Samut Prakan Riverside Public Space, located nearby, offers visitors a beautiful view of the Chao Phraya River.

According to reports, the observation tower is officially named Samut Prakan Learning Park and City Observation. It was built in Samut Prakan, a central province near Bangkok, on a 20,800 square metre plot.

Related CTN News: