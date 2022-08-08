Connect with us

Police to Implement Smart Safety Zones Nationwide in 2023
Police to Implement Smart Safety Zones Nationwide in 2023

Police in Thailand plan to launch a countrywide trial of its Smart Safety Zone 4.0 project in early 2023, which will help reduce crime nationwide.

According to Assistant Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, Smart Safety Zone 4.0 has proven to be an effective tool for fighting crime during a security and public safety forum organized by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT).

Collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to the SSZ 4.0 project’s goal of providing safety and protection rather than suppressing crime.

According to Lt. General Surachate Hakparn, Smart Safety Zone 4.0, which combines instant crime alert equipment and smart cameras with community participation, has received positive feedback after being piloted by 15 police stations across the country.

Its effectiveness as a crime-fighting tool to maintain public safety has led RTP to intend to expand the project nationwide by 2023.

It is expected that provincial governments will set aside 20 million baht to support the implementation of SSZ 4.0 at their local stations. He also said that SSZ 4.0 interoperability would be added to the Traffy Fondue app to help combat crime.

Safety and Protection with Smart Safety Zone

The National Research Council of Thailand funds the SSZ 4.0 project through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

According to Lt. General Surachate, the Smart Safety Zone 4.0 project aims to provide safety and protection rather than suppressing crime.

In March this year, the project won the Best Experience in Community Policing award at the World Police Summit in Dubai, UAE.

Meanwhile, Digital Economy Promotion Agency senior executive vice-president Passakorn Prathombutr says the success of the umbrella Smart & Safe City pilot depends on the participation of stakeholders.

The Smart & Safe City push uses several technologies, and data integration and information exchange are essential.

According to the Thailand Development Research Institute, motorcycles remain the leading cause of road deaths. This year’s death toll has already reached 18,000.

State agencies need to concentrate on speeding, motorcycles and educating young riders between the ages of 15 and 25 to reduce deaths and injuries in the fifth road safety plan [2022-2027].
