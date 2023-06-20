Saudi Arabia And Qatar Pledged $150 Million In Aid For The Humanitarian Crisis In Sudan

(CTN NEWS) – According to the UN, approximately $1.5 billion in international donations have been committed to help with the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the neighbouring nations that are sheltering refugees fleeing the violence.

Millions of people have been displaced from their homes in Sudan as a result of a battle between competing military factions that began in the middle of April, according to a plea made by the UN to nations in Europe and the Middle East to increase humanitarian operations there.

UN Had Called On Countries In Europe And The Middle East In Aid To Sudan

At a fundraising conference on Monday in Geneva, which was also attended by delegates from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the African Union, and the European Union, Germany, and Qatar were among the first governments to promise tens of millions of dollars.

At the conclusion of the gathering, UN humanitarian head Martin Griffiths stated that “donors have announced close to $1.5bn for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region.”

Speaking at the gathering, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “The scale and speed of Sudan’s descent into death and destruction is unprecedented.”

Without robust international backing, Sudan can easily devolve into a haven for lawlessness that spreads insecurity throughout the region.

I make a plea to you all today to donate money so that people who are living in the riskiest and most difficult circumstances can get life-saving humanitarian relief.

The UN estimates that its humanitarian aid operation needs $2.57 billion in funds, therefore Monday’s offers were insufficient.

The UN estimates that 24.7 million people, or more than half of Sudan’s population, need humanitarian aid. An estimated 2.2 million people have left their homes in search of safety in other parts of Sudan or in bordering nations.

The session was held amid a 72-hour ceasefire that began on Sunday and is meant to extend through Wednesday between Sudan’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Since the war began, there have been nine cease-fires, and the most of them have failed.

Humanitarian Assistance To Sudan

According to Katja Keul, the Federal Foreign Office’s minister of state, Germany has committed to providing the Sudan and the surrounding area with 200 million euros ($218 million) in humanitarian aid through the year 2024.

According to Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Gulf nation will donate $50 million.

There is only a diplomatic conclusion to this problem; there is no military option. We respectfully request that all parties put an immediate end to hostilities, prioritise the needs of the Sudanese people, and deal with the conflict’s fundamental roots.

According to Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development, the United States has committed an additional $171 million in assistance.

The UN announced that an additional $22 million would be allocated to prioritized needs.

Fighting between the regular army and RSF over control of the nation has shook Sudan.

According to Sudan’s health ministry, the battle, which has destroyed the nation’s frail infrastructure and prompted ethnic strife in the western region of Darfur, has claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Farhan Haq, Guterres’s deputy spokesperson, acknowledged that conflict-related crises could divert attention from a situation at any time, but he added that the UN was still optimistic because

“many of the major donors are now stepping up to their own responsibilities to ensure that the bottom doesn’t fall out for the Sudanese people.”

“Sudan has gone through so much suffering over the years, suffering over the breakup of South Sudan, during the crisis in Darfur,” Haq said Al Jazeera.

As a result, many donors may be reluctant to give aid once more. But it’s worth it for the Sudanese people. They need our assistance. If we have the appropriate amount of funding, we can provide them with the assistance they require.

The Worst Conflict

The capital, Khartoum, as well as other populated places, have become battlegrounds due to the conflict.

According to locals and activists, the paramilitary group under the command of General Mohammed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo has taken over homes and other civilian property.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s army has conducted numerous airstrikes in heavily populated civilian areas.

With thousands of civilians fleeing to adjacent Chad, West Darfur has seen some of the worst violence. Although there has been a sizable migration into eastern Chad, many of the displaced people are still in Sudan, according to Haq.

The concern is that if the crisis gets worse, many more people may flee into South Sudan, Egypt, and other countries. Therefore, we must control this now before it is far too late, he told Al Jazeera.

“The situation in Darfur and Khartoum is catastrophic,” warned Guterres. People are being attacked in their houses and on the street as fighting rages.

Rights organisations claim that the RSF and related Arab militias have routinely attacked the non-Arab Masalit community in el-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur.

Masalit Khamis Abdalla Abkar, the former governor of the province, was killed last week after appearing on television and accusing the paramilitary group and Arab militias of invading el-Geneina. The RSF disclaimed ownership.

The UN chief expressed his alarm about allegations of gender-based and sexual violence as well as ethnic violence in Darfur.

Volker Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, stated that his office had received complaints of sexual abuse against at least 53 women and girls, and that one attack resulted in the rape of 18 to 20 women.

Turk added that the RSF had been implicated as the offender “in almost all cases” and that it had been responsible for disappearances, large-scale attacks in West Darfur, and lootings.

