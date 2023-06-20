Xi Jinping Urges Actions to Stabilize and Improve China-U.S. Relations for a Positive Future

(CTN News) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Monday, the second and last day of Blinken’s official visit to China.

At the summit, Xi called for measures to stabilize and develop China-U.S. ties, stressing the importance of the two countries finding common ground for humanity’s survival.

He continued that the world is large enough for China and the United States to grow economically and share the benefits.

Xi emphasized that the Chinese share the right to seek a better life with the American people since they are both “dignified, confident, and self-reliant” people.

U.S. and China Committed to Responsible Management of Relations

He said that the two countries shared interests should be prioritized and that each country’s development presented an opportunity rather than a threat to the other.

Xi remarked that the international community does not want to see conflict or confrontation between China and the U.S. and does not want to select sides between the two countries.

The Chinese leader urged the United States and China to conduct China-U.S. ties with a sense of responsibility for history, the people, and the globe.

It’s possible that by doing so, “they can contribute to global peace and development and help make the world, which is changing and turbulent, more stable, certain, and constructive,” he said.

According to Blinken, Vice President Joe Biden thinks the United States and China must handle their relations responsibly since doing so is in everyone’s best interest.

On the margins of the G20 Summit on the Indonesian island of Bali last November, Xi and Biden had their first face-to-face discussions as state leaders. They agreed to take steps to get China-U.S. ties back on the course of stable development.

To maintain and develop China-U.S. relations, the Chinese president stressed during Monday’s discussion with Blinken the importance of sticking to the agreements he and Vice President Biden had achieved in Bali.

He pointed out that major-country rivalry does not reflect the zeitgeist and cannot even address domestic issues in the United States, let alone global problems.

“China respects U.S. interests and does not seek to challenge or displace the United States,” Xi stated. As stated, the United States must also avoid harming China’s legitimate rights and interests.

He noted that China has always hoped for a stable relationship with the United States and is certain that the two big countries can find the best way to get along based on mutual respect, peaceful cohabitation, and win-win cooperation.

A Step Towards Stability in China-U.S. Relations

U.S. commitment to agenda established by Bali presidents, according to Blinken.

Blinken re-iterated the United States’ stance that it does not seek a new Cold War, does not aim to modify China’s system, does not advocate “Taiwan independence,” and does not seek conflict with China, all pledged by Biden.

He continued, saying that the United States is eager to have high-level engagement with China, maintain open lines of communication, handle disputes maturely, and pursue conversation, exchanges, and cooperation.

In an interview with CGTN on Monday, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China, said that the two countries agreed to resume business and people-to-people exchanges after Blinken’s visit was a significant step towards stabilizing relations between the two countries.

Meeting with the Chinese president on Monday marked the first time a U.S. secretary of state had done so since 2018. Since Biden took office in early 2021, Blinken has been the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China.