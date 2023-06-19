Saudi Arabia Announced The Zilhaj Moon Sighting – Eid-ul-Adha To Be Celebrated On June 28

(CTN NEWS) – The Islamic month of Zilhaj will begin on Monday, June 19, according to an announcement from Saudi Arabia, which also set the stage for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, June 28.

The day of Arafah, one of the most important days in Islam, will be honored on Tuesday, June 27, the Kingdom’s Supreme Court announced.

The Arafah Day

The Arafah day, which is regarded for having a profound spiritual importance, traditionally comes before Eid-ul-Adha .

Officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are anticipated to make a like announcement. Eid-u-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha are typically observed concurrently in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and numerous other Gulf countries.

NEWS | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. See below for key dates:

– Monday 19th June 2023: 1st Dhul Hijjah 1444

– Tuesday 27th June 2023: Day of 'Arafah

– Wednesday 28th June 2023: Day of 'Eid pic.twitter.com/8irNZDWkqF — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) June 18, 2023

This is the first Hajj without any restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

Following the end of the pandemic and the declaration of the return of millions of Hajj pilgrims, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais, general president of the affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet’s Holy Mosque, said, “The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in history.”

Zil Hajj Moon: Eid-ul-Adha In Pakistan

The new moon will be born in Pakistan on June 18 around 9:37 p.m. local time, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), with sightings anticipated on June 19.

As a result, it is expected that the first Zilhaj will be performed on Tuesday, June 20, and Eid-ul-Adha will be observed the day after, on Thursday, June 29.

On Monday, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Karachi to see the Zilhaj crescent. The meeting will be presided over by the committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The district and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will hold additional sessions at their respective headquarters in different cities concurrently.

Every Islamic month, on the 29th, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets to formally announce the moon’s sighting.

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) predicted earlier this week that Pakistan’s first Zilhaj will occur on Tuesday, June 20, or Wednesday, June 21.

Eid-ul-Adha may therefore take place in the nation on either Thursday, June 29, or Friday, June 30.

On Eid-ul-Adha Muslims remember the Quranic story of the Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH), who was prepared to sacrifice his son as a sign of submission to Allah before the Almighty substituted a ram for the son.

The yearly Hajj, or pilgrimage to Makkah, which is one of Islam’s five pillars and should be made by every Muslim who can afford to do so, comes to an end on this day.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Beyond Wonderland: 2 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Near Gorge Amphitheatre

PM Shehbaz Sharif Declared Countrywide Day Of Mourning For Greece Boat Disaster Deaths

I-74 Bridge Demolition: Everything You Need To Know