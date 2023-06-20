Titanic Tourist Missing Submersible: What We know So Far About The Missing Shipwreck

(CTN NEWS) – Five individuals were aboard a deep-sea vessel that vanished when it descended towards the deteriorating Titanic ocean liner wreck site. A search is currently being conducted for the vessel.

The Titan-named tiny vessel is currently being sought for in the North Atlantic Ocean by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Titanic sank in this remote location in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg, killing all but about 700 of its roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

OceanGate Expeditions has done a number of dives to the wreck since 2021, including the one on Sunday with the Titan. About 2.4 miles (3.8 km) below the surface, a ship has sunk.

The ship’s degeneration and the underwater ecology that has developed around it over the past century have been documented by the undersea exploration company.

What we know So Far:

WHEN AND WHERE DID THE TITANIC GO MISSING?

According to the Coast Guard, the craft sank on Sunday morning, and its backup vessel lost communication with it an hour and a half later.

The vessel was reported missing by the Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which is located about 435 miles (700 km) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s old icebreaker, which OceanGate rented, served as the launch platform for the Titan.

To get to the North Atlantic wreck site, where the Titan undertakes several dives, the ship transported dozens of passengers as well as the submersible vessel.

An advisor to OceanGate named David Concannon told The Associated Press on Monday that the submersible has a 96-hour supply of oxygen.

According to him, officials are planning to send a remotely operated vehicle with a 6,000 metre (20,000 foot) maximum depth to the location as quickly as feasible.

WHO WAS ON BOARD?

Four “mission specialists” and one pilot, according to the Coast Guard, were on board. People that pay to join OceanGate’s expeditions are referred to as “mission specialists”.

The five people in the submersible alternate between using the sonar equipment and conducting other chores.

According to Action Aviation, a company Harding chairs, one of the mission specialists was British businessman Hamish Harding.

Adventurer Harding is the holder of three Guinness World Records, including the longest period of time spent by a crewed vessel at full ocean depth.

Together with oceanographer Victor Vescovo, he descended into the Mariana Trench’s deepest point in March 2021. He launched into space aboard the New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin in June 2022.

WHAT KIND OF DEEP-SEA VESSEL WAS IT?

According to paperwork submitted by the business in April to a U.S. District Court in Virginia that has jurisdiction over Titanic-related cases, Titan is capable of plunging 4,000 metres or 13,120 ft “with a comfortable safety margin.”

OceanGate claimed in a court document from May 2021 that the Titan featured a “unparalleled safety feature” that continuously evaluated the hull’s integrity.

The business stated that at the time of the application, Titan had completed more than 50 test dives, including one to a depth comparable to that of the Titanic, in deep waters off the Bahamas, and in a pressure chamber.

According to a November court document, OceanGate indicated that the submersible encountered a battery problem on its 2022 expedition and had to be manually tethered to its lifting platform.

WHAT WAS THE TITANIC’S MISSION?

The purpose of OceanGate’s trips has been to document the decline of the Titanic as well as the aquatic ecosystem that shipwrecks frequently spawn.

Metal-eating bacteria that eat hundreds of pounds of iron day are slowly destroying what’s left of the Titanic. The ruins are covered in holes, and the crow’s nest is already gone.

As holes widen in the hull and pieces disintegrate, some have speculated that the ship could disappear within a few decades.

High-definition cameras and multi-beam sonar apparatus were installed on the Titan by the business.

The decay of this ship and other deep-sea wrecks, such as those that sank during the world wars, may be tracked by scientists to help them foretell how they will decompose.

Numerous types of marine life have only been observed at the wreck, which is another area of interest.

According to OceanGate Expeditions president Stockton Rush, “the ocean is taking this thing, and we need to document it before it all disappears or becomes unrecognisable.” in 2021.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

FazWaz Reveals Its Forthcoming Agent Recruitment Event At The Space Hotel, Pattaya

Saudi Arabia Announced The Zilhaj Moon Sighting – Eid-ul-Adha To Be Celebrated On June 28

Beyond Wonderland: 2 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Near Gorge Amphitheatre