Beyond Wonderland: 2 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Near Gorge Amphitheatre
Beyond Wonderland: 2 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Near Gorge Amphitheatre

Published

15 mins ago

on

Beyond Wonderland

(CTN NEWS) – According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a mass shooting occurred Saturday night at an electronic dance music festival at campgrounds close to Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre, leaving two people dead and numerous others injured.

Authorities reported that the shooter, who was arrested, inflicted injuries on three victims.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, the gunshot was reported at about 8:25 p.m. at some campgrounds close to the town of George.

Before police found him, the alleged shooter left the shooting scene, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman. The gunman fired “randomly” into the crowd as he fled before being apprehended, according to Foreman.

According to the sheriff’s office, an officer-involved shooting event happened during the law enforcement response.

The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit will look into the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gorge Gate H Campsites Area Closed Due To Incident

At the time, the campgrounds were a few hundred yards from the Gorge Amphitheatre, which was hosting a two-day music festival called Beyond Wonderland, Foreman said.

The culprit, victims, weapon, and reason have not been disclosed by the authorities.

Despite the incident, the Beyond Wonderland festival went on as scheduled on Saturday night, but a warning was issued to avoid certain campgrounds.

“The Gorge Gate H campsites area is closed due to an incident that has been dealt with by local authorities. Please avoid the area.

The campers and festival attendees are not currently in danger, according to a tweet from the event on Saturday night.

Beyond Wonderland in Washington Canceled After Two Deaths Saturday Night

The festival announced the postponement of the day’s performances on Sunday morning.

We regret to notify you that Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge has been canceled due to the incident that occurred in the overflow camping area last night, stated Beyond Wonderland.

“We want to sincerely thank the personnel and local authorities for acting immediately to handle the situation. We send our sincere condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and anybody else who was impacted by the awful occurrence.

Artists Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus performed on Saturday, and Marshmello and Afrojack were scheduled to perform on Sunday.

