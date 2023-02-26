Connect with us

World's biggest Gambling hub Macau Drops COVID Mask Requirements for Most Locations
Published

7 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Macau, the largest Gambling hub in the world, announced Sunday that they would no longer enforce mask laws relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, with a few notable exceptions like public transportation, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

The government announced the rule change on its website, effective Monday.

Over the past two months, “the pandemic situation in Macau has continually remained stable,” it stated.

The New Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre will modify its mask-wearing restrictions in light of the global anti-epidemic experience.

Since it is one of the few remaining places in the world that compel face coverings, Hong Kong, a neighboring Chinese special administrative area, has prolonged its mask mandate until March 8.

Throughout the last three years, China’s zero-COVID policy has been adopted by both Hong Kong and Macau.

Last year, Hong Kong began relaxing its strict COVID laws, although mask use has remained steady since 2020.

Masks are not mandatory for outdoor use in mainland China. However, they are strongly encouraged in crowded interior public spaces like airports and train stations.

The government of Macau advised residents to keep face masks on hand and to wear them whenever they go outside.

