Connect with us

News

Texas Judge Rejects Request for Accelerated Trial in Lawsuit Seeking to Ban Abortion Pill Sales in the U.S.
Advertisement

News

Biden Administration Proposes New Asylum Restrictions for Migrants Arriving at US-Mexico border

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Mekong River Patrol Seizes 6.4 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Excise Officers for Extorting Money from 75-Year-Old Woman

News Politics Regional News

Thailand's Prime Minister Urged to Tackle Rampant Corruption

News Regional News

UNHCR Pressures Thailand After Uyghur Asylum-Seekers Dies in Detention

News

UK Opens Applications for Young Professionals Visa Scheme: Eligibility, Costs, and How to Apply

News

High-Stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Could Impact Abortion Rights and State Politics

News

Thailand Under Pressure After Death Of Uyghur Asylum-Seeker 'Aziz Abdullah'

News Asia News

South Korean Court Recognizes Rights Of Same-Sex Couples

News

New Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 8

News Chiang Rai News

Thailand's Border With Myanmar Reopens in Chiang Rai After 3 Years

News

"Another Earthquake Rocks Southern Turkey, Causing Panic and More Building Damage"

News

Thailand's Paetongtarn Shinawatra Emerges as a Strong Candidate in Upcoming Polls

News

US to Provide Further Aid to Turkey Following Earthquake Devastation, Amid Strained Relations

News

Two Russian Tourists Fined 20,000 Baht for Jet skiing in Krabi Province, Southern Thailand

News

State Legislatures Battle Over Abortion Restrictions and Protections in 2023

News

Taiwan To Stop Shipping COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Overseas

News

Taiwan Lifts The Ban On Indoor Masks In Restaurants, Offices

Tourism News

Henley Passport Index: World's Most Powerful Passports In 2023

News

Texas Judge Rejects Request for Accelerated Trial in Lawsuit Seeking to Ban Abortion Pill Sales in the U.S.

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Texas Judge Rejects Request for Accelerated Trial in Lawsuit Seeking to Ban Abortion Pill Sales in the U.S.

(CTN News) – In a case that may significantly restrict access to medication abortion throughout the country, a federal court in Texas on Tuesday declined to establish an expedited trial timetable for a lawsuit brought by anti-abortion organizations seeking to stop sales of the abortion drug mifepristone in the United States.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court in Amarillo denied the organizations’ request to forgo a hearing on whether to temporarily prohibit pill sales until the matter is completely heard and instead proceed directly to trial. The Biden administration had rejected the proposal.

Anti-abortion organizations, including the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last November, alleging that the agency’s 2000 approval of the drug mifepristone was improperly handled and that it failed to adequately consider the drug’s safety for children.

Combining misoprostol with mifepristone is permitted for medical abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. More than half of abortions in the United States are performed with medication.

Suing in Amarillo, where the Alliance had been established three months previously, insured that Kacsmaryk, a trustworthy conservative and former Christian activist, would hear the case.

The government has responded that data adequately backed the decision to approve the medicine and that the challenge, made 22 years after the event, is much too late.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed abortion rights everywhere, last year, the focus has grown on medication aborting.

In reaction to the verdict, Democratic President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies to provide access to medication abortion.

This permitted more than a dozen states with Republican governors to enact fresh abortion prohibitions.

In a court filing last month, the FDA said that removing mifepristone from the market would “dramatically impair” the public interest by forcing women to undergo needless surgical abortions and significantly lengthening wait times at already overcrowded clinics.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a major medical body, spoke out last week in favor of the government, stating that mifepristone “has been well investigated and is safe.”

State attorneys general have also filed documents in the case, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing it.

Moreover, mifepristone is the focus of legal actions in West Virginia and North Carolina that aim to increase access to the medication by claiming that state limitations on it violate federal law.

Related CTN News:

Pfizer’s Vaccine for Infant Respiratory Protection Could Receive FDA Approval this Summer

The Bird Flu In Peru Kills 55,000 Birds And 500 Sea Lions

Which Is Better For Your Health Nuts Or Fruits?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading