(CTN News) – To commemorate the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom imposed additional sanctions on Moscow, including prohibiting importing iron and steel products and an export ban on every item Russia has used on the battlefield.

Britain has targeted a wave of Russian politicians and companies and frozen their assets over the past year to undermine Moscow’s economy and limit its ability to wage war on its neighbor.

It added that as many as 92 additional people and organizations would be targeted, including friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin, like Nord Stream 2’s manager Matthias Warnig.

Britain announced the globally coordinated sanctions and trade restrictions would target airplane parts, radio equipment, and electronic components before the meeting between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Today, we are penalizing the elites who oversee Putin’s core companies and vowing to prevent the transfer to Russia of every item Country has been detected using on the battlefield,” stated Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Executives at the state-owned nuclear power business Rosatom, defense groups, and Russian banks are also on the list of potential victims.

The company claimed, “Rosatom has always, under all circumstances, complied with its international commitments.” We will keep fulfilling our current commitments as long as it is feasible.

As part of this measure, importing 140 products, including those made of iron and steel but processed in a different country, will be prohibited.

“Sanctions on international trade have been effective. After the invasion, the United Kingdom has seen a 99 percent drop in the number of commodities it receives from Country and a nearly 80 percent drop in the amount it exports to Russia, “Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, made the following statement.

Meeting with Zelenskiy, G7 leaders will likely debate more penalties against Russia.

Related CTN News:

China And Australia Trade Ministers To Meet Via Video Conference For The 1st Time In 3 Years

Thai’s PM Meets With The Italian Ambassador

Poland To Send German-Built Leopard Tanks To