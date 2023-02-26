Connect with us

News

UK Imposes Export and Import Bans on Russia in Response to Ukraine Invasion
Advertisement

News

Angry Farmers Demand Answers as 100 Million Baht Goes Missing from Agricultural Cooperative

News

Why Thailand is a More Attractive Tourist Destination than Vietnam

News Asia News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Shakes Hokkaido In Japan

News World News

G20 2023: China Refuses To Condemn Russia's Ukraine Invasion

News

Sarawak's Teen Pregnancy Rate Has Decreased Since 2016

News

French President Macron To Visit China For Russia-Ukraine Peace

News

Snowstorm Hits The Los Angeles Area, Knocking Out Power To Thousands

News News Asia Tourism

Vietnam Targets Only 8 Million Foreign Arrivals as Thailand's Tourism Explodes

News Asia Entertainment News

Japan's Manga Sales Set Records High Of 677 Billion Yen ($5 billion) In 2022

News Food

Thai Tea Ranks 7th Among World's Non-Alcoholic Drinks

News Automotive

Toyota and Honda Announce Biggest Pay Raises in 40 Years

News Entertainment News Asia

Hong Kong Model Abby Choi, 28 Found Butchered and Headless

News Asia News

North Korea Shows Signs Of Worsening Food Shortages During COVID

News

Bills In Washington, California Allow Transgender People To Seal Name-Change Requests

News

Turkey Begins Investigation Into 612 People After Devastating Earthquake

Tech News News Asia

China Plan's to Stifle Elon Musk's Starlink With 13,000 Satellites

News News Asia World News

Australia Eases Thailand's Concerns Over Nuclear Submarines

News

Democratic-led States Sue FDA Over Abortion Pill Restrictions

News

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 47,000

News

UK Imposes Export and Import Bans on Russia in Response to Ukraine Invasion

Published

4 seconds ago

on

UK Imposes Export and Import Bans on Russia in Response to Ukraine Invasion

(CTN News) – To commemorate the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom imposed additional sanctions on Moscow, including prohibiting importing iron and steel products and an export ban on every item Russia has used on the battlefield.

Britain has targeted a wave of Russian politicians and companies and frozen their assets over the past year to undermine Moscow’s economy and limit its ability to wage war on its neighbor.

It added that as many as 92 additional people and organizations would be targeted, including friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin, like Nord Stream 2’s manager Matthias Warnig.

Britain announced the globally coordinated sanctions and trade restrictions would target airplane parts, radio equipment, and electronic components before the meeting between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Today, we are penalizing the elites who oversee Putin’s core companies and vowing to prevent the transfer to Russia of every item Country has been detected using on the battlefield,” stated Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Executives at the state-owned nuclear power business Rosatom, defense groups, and Russian banks are also on the list of potential victims.

The company claimed, “Rosatom has always, under all circumstances, complied with its international commitments.” We will keep fulfilling our current commitments as long as it is feasible.

As part of this measure, importing 140 products, including those made of iron and steel but processed in a different country, will be prohibited.

“Sanctions on international trade have been effective. After the invasion, the United Kingdom has seen a 99 percent drop in the number of commodities it receives from Country and a nearly 80 percent drop in the amount it exports to Russia, “Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, made the following statement.

Meeting with Zelenskiy, G7 leaders will likely debate more penalties against Russia.

Related CTN News:

China And Australia Trade Ministers To Meet Via Video Conference For The 1st Time In 3 Years

Thai’s PM Meets With The Italian Ambassador

Poland To Send German-Built Leopard Tanks To
Related Topics:
Continue Reading